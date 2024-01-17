Hornell restaurant owner sentenced to probation, ordered to pay back IRS in tax case

A former Hornell restaurant owner will serve two years probation and six months home detention for reporting false employee wages information to the U.S. government.

Theodore LaFrance, the owner of T&J Country Kitchen restaurant, was also ordered by Chief U.S. District Judge Elizabeth A. Wolford during sentencing this month to pay $36,040 in restitution to the IRS.

LaFrance pleaded guilty to a federal tax charge last September. He potentially faced a maximum penalty of three years in prison and a $100,000 fine.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Meghan K. McGuire said LaFrance did not report some $235,500 paid to cooking and cleaning staff at the 7423 Seneca Road North restaurant, costing the IRS about $36,000.

According to Western District of New York prosecutors, from 2014-2018, LaFrance provided incorrect information about employee wages to Staff Leasing Inc., including omitting wages that were paid in cash.

As a result, the government said Staff Leasing Inc. − which the business hired to provide payroll services for the restaurant − used the false information to complete and file quarterly Forms 941 on behalf of the restaurant.

Federal officials said LaFrance's plea and sentencing followed an investigation by the IRS Criminal Investigation Division.

This article originally appeared on The Evening Tribune: Hornell restaurant owner sentenced to probation in federal tax case