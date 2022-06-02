Hornell school board stands by 2 administrators charged in student searches

The Hornell City School District's board of education is supporting two district administrators indicted on charges related to alleged improper student searches.

Steuben County District Attorney Brooks Baker announced Wednesday a grand jury handed up a joint indictment charging Superintendent Jeremy Palotti with two counts of official misconduct and one count of failing to make a mandated report to the New York State child abuse hotline, both misdemeanors.

The indictment also charged high school Assistant Principal Eli Marcus with 10 counts of endangering the welfare of a child, also a misdemeanor.

School board President Kerry Davis said the board was aware of the grand jury investigation.

The school board released a formal statement late Wednesday expressing surprise and shock that criminal charges were lodged against the two administrators.

"From what we understand about the surrounding circumstances, these charges are not justified, and we urge everyone to remember that anyone charged with a crime is presumed to be innocent until proven otherwise," the statement read.

The school district has reported the charges to the superintendent of the BOCES Supervisory District and to the state Education Department, according to the statement.

Palotti will continue his regular duties, while Marcus remains on administrative leave, the statement said, although it didn't make clear how long he has been on leave or if it is related to the allegations.

Davis declined to elaborate further, citing privacy concerns and the ongoing legal case.

The Hornell case is among several recent situations around New York state involving allegations of impropriety by school officials, including a former principal in the Hilton Central School District and a middle school principal in Geneva.

Baker on Thursday provided more details of the charges against the two Hornell administrators.

Marcus allegedly personally searched at least 10 female students between the ages of 13 and 16, and it was the nature of the searches and how they were handled that led to the charges, Baker said.

Jeremy Palotti

The charges against Palotti are related to his response to a parent's complaint about the searches, Baker added.

Palotti allegedly dismissed the parent's concerns without investigating the allegations against Marcus or reporting the suspected mistreatment to the state child abuse hotline as required by law.

In addition, Palotti filed a harassment complaint against the parent in question, a charge that was dropped after the Hornell Police Department investigated, according to Baker.

Palotti and Marcus will appear in Steuben County Court with their attorneys for arraignment at a later date, Baker said.

Palotti said he would not comment beyond what was in the school board's statement. Marcus couldn't be reached for comment.

This article originally appeared on The Evening Tribune: Hornell school board stands by officials charged in student searches