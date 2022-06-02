Hornerstown homicide investigation ongoing

Jun. 2—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Johnstown Police detectives are waiting on laboratory findings on several pieces of evidence to help them solve a Hornerstown double-homicide that occurred in late May.

"Regardless of whether it's a blood sample or gun ballistics, everything sent out by Johnstown Police for testing in any case goes to one lab," Johnstown Police Captain Chad Miller said. "But they are so backed up that it can take several months or more to get results."

Given that the Westmoreland County lab processes evidence for an eight-county area that includes Pittsburgh, Johnstown, Uniontown and elsewhere — homicide cases and other major crimes "really add up," Miller said.

The Hornerstown homicide case is the most recent of several in that neighborhood this year.

In that incident, someone entered Lionel Mickens' home sometime between April 27 and April 29 and shot him, 36-year-old Britney Rummell and Mickens' deaf pitbull, Daniel.

The Mickens' family has raised money alongside a contribution from Cambria County Crime Stoppers for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

Cambria County Crime Stoppers' phone number is 1-800-548-7500 and the reward is currently up to $4,500. The payment can be split if multiple people provide crucial evidence. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Miller said detectives have been pursuing leads and have made some progress in the days since the reward was first announced — but more people need to speak up, he said, adding that some individuals aren't being cooperative.

"This isn't on the back-burner," Miller told The Tribune-Democrat. "It's just not like the CSI shows (on television) where everyone does everything all at once."

Mickens' family has continued raising money through Crime Stoppers in the hopes it will compel individuals to step forward and share what they know.

"Our family and the Rummell family deserve closure over these senseless murders," Mickens' brother, Mitchell, said. "And we need the community's help."