Hornerstown killing followed fight at club, police say; some Pa. cities regulating after-hours establishments

Feb. 17—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — A fistfight involving Terrell Green at an after-hours club in Johnstown's Hornerstown section apparently sparked the shooting that killed him, Johnstown police said.

Several people likely witnessed the shooting, according to police, who are hopeful those people will step forward to help them put together a picture of what happened that night.

"The altercation occurred right in the (club's) foyer," said police Chief Richard Pritchard. "What we need right now is for people to help us corroborate what we're hearing."

Green, 41, who moved from Philadelphia to Johnstown about a year ago, was shot multiple times at around 3:20 a.m. Saturday and was pronounced dead shortly afterwards at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, officials said.

Johnstown detectives are still working to determine who shot him and why, but "several important pieces are still missing" to the story, Pritchard said.

The shooting occurred in the 900 block of Ash Street at the former Clubhouse bar. The bar's then-owner surrendered its liquor license in 2017 after a man was shot dead there.

In the past year, new owners have been operating it as as a late-night club where people who paid a membership fee could drink after hours at no cost, Pritchard said.

Local police have dealt with several incidents at similar clubs in recent years.

—In 2015, four people were wounded in Franklin Borough following a shooting at an unlicensed after-hours spot called "The Cabaret." The investigation turned into a separate probe and multi-state record search into ownership of the "nuisance" building after police and prosecutors had trouble tracking down its actual owner.

—The former YOLO Medical Weight Loss in downtown Johnstown was raided by police and Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement officers after alcohol was allegedly provided to patrons without a liquor license.

—In 2019, police arrested a convicted felon after he shot himself in the buttocks and foot with a handgun inside the former Hookah Lounge in downtown Johnstown. The incident occurred after 3 a.m. and the man was arrested because his prior convictions prohibited him from legally carrying a weapon.

To Pritchard, it's the "after-hours" issue that has created problems in Johnstown. By 3 a.m., many people have been drinking for seven or eight straight hours. That ends up leading to lapses in judgement, fights and sometimes worse, he said.

"The longer people are drinking, the greater the opportunity for something to go wrong," he said.

Pritchard said city police have limited options — and unlike at licensed bars, there's no Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board support.

Section 7327 of Pennsylvania's Crimes Code mentions unlicensed establishments, including "bottle clubs," stating that it can be a summary offense for someone to allow another person to consume alcohol inside their premises between the hours of 2 a.m. and 8 a.m. if that establishment charges an entry fee, including a membership or "cover" fee.

The Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement oversees alcohol sales and liquor license compliance, but unlicensed "bottle clubs" and similar businesses do not fall under its watch or permit requirements, said Trooper Cliff Greenfield, public information officer for Troop A of the state police.

For example, there's no state law prohibiting people old enough to drink from bringing alcohol into establishments if the business allows it, the bureau's website shows.

"Ultimately, it's up to the local police jurisdiction," Greenfield said.

Research by The Tribune-Democrat shows several Pennsylvania cities have drafted their own laws to regulate "BYOB" and "after-hours" clubs.

A number of cities statewide, including Erie, Harrisburg and Hazleton, have enacted ordinances over the past decade that stipulate the hours during which clubs can operate. They also require those establishments to acquire permits and insurance before allowing people to bring alcohol onto their premises for consumption.

In Erie, city officials took the step in 2020 after a series of incidents at two "after-hours" clubs. Through zoning law, annual city permits and inspections are required, regardless of whether or not unlicensed establishments charge entry fees, for gatherings after midnight.

Harrisburg City Council took action against "BYOB" clubs in 2013 following a fatal shooting in a club's parking lot. Harrisburg requires $1 million in liability insurance coverage, $100 "club permits" and separate amusement licenses that document ownership and other details needed to ensure compliance, the ordinance shows.

Proof of insurance coverage must be filed with Harrisburg's city police, which also have jurisdiction to ensure the clubs are obeying restrictions on their operating hours, their ordinance shows.

The law appears to focus solely on establishments where people bring alcohol with them for late-night consumption.

Hazleton's city law restricts certain clubs that aren't state-licensed businesses from allowing alcohol to be consumed after 11 p.m.

Scranton and Butler have similar laws. Drafted in 2012, Butler's city council specifies BYOB establishment permits, threatening fines of up to $600 for violations and the threat of permit revocations for businesses that don't comply.

The city of Johnstown doesn't have such ordinances, but Pritchard said his department would likely welcome one.

"Right now, we can enforce code violations against businesses like those, but you're pretty much limited to the laws that exist," he said, noting that the police department's job is to enforce laws that their communities enact. "Addressing problems like these ... could be much easier with an ordinance."