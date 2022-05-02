Hornerstown shooting ruled a homicide

May 2—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — A Johnstown woman, a man and his dog were shot dead inside a Hornerstown home last week — by someone likely targeting them in their final moments, investigators said.

Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer said investigators are trying to figure out why 61-year-old Lionel Mickens, 36-year-old Britney Rummell and Mickens' pit bull mix — all were killed inside the Pine Street apartment.

It's one of several questions Johnstown detectives are working to answer to identify their killer — including narrowing down the day and time the shooting occurred, he said.

"This does not appear to be random," Neugebauer said.

All three were found inside an upstairs bedroom of Mickens' apartment Saturday after a relative called police concerned because he wasn't responding to messages.

A $1,000 Cambria County Crime Stoppers reward is being offered to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the assailant, police Chief Rich Pritchard said.

"Our detectives are working several leads," he said. "We just need more information coming in."

That includes details about gunfire that might have been heard in the neighborhood between Wednesday and Friday, Neugebauer said.

Anyone who heard anything or saw something that might now seem suspicious is asked to reach out to law enforcement at 814-472-2100 or by texting to JPD Tip411

"A lot of times it's some small piece of information ... as minuscule as it might seem — that might be all it takes (to solve a case)," Neugebauer said.

That includes information about gunshots, he said, which can lead authorities to narrow their searches through neighborhood and area business surveillance video.

As it is, to search through footage from five different cameras might take 40 hours of viewing to complete, he said.

Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees confirmed Mickens and Rummell were likely dead "several days" when police arrived to check on the home Saturday.

Story continues

Investigators aren't sure how Mickens and Rummell knew one another — or how long they one another.

But they ruled out the possibility the pair could have shot one another based on what they saw at the scene, and the fact no weapons were found, Neugebauer said.

An autopsy revealed both suffered multiple gunshot wounds, Lees said, declining to elaborate.

The dog shot in the room was deaf, according to neighbors. Based on the location of where the mix was found, it's possible the dog didn't realize any of them were at risk, Neugebauer said.

It's possible the couple were ambushed. Neugebauer said the apartment shared a common entryway with an adjacent vacant and "uninhabitable" apartment, and an attacker or attackers may have used that to gain entrance.

There was no sign of a forced entry, he said.

Some exterior doors were screwed shut and unable to be opened from the outside, he said.

Neugebauer said Mickens and Rummell were longtime Johnstown residents who were fairly well known in the community.

Mickens was involved in theater and had a reputation for helping out neighbors in need, he said.

Online court records show Mickens was also a registered sex offender stemming from an arrest 26 years ago.

Johnstown police said there's no reason to believe that had anything to do with last week's shooting.

Rummell has a history of drug arrests, records also show.

But at this point, the incident does not appear to be drug-related, Pritchard said.

Mickens' and Rummell's deaths are the seventh and eighth homicides in 2022, putting the city and county on pace for a new record.

Over the past 35 years, the previous one-year total was 12 in 2017.

All eight have occurred in the city of Johnstown this year, most of them within the Hornerstown neighborhood.

Neugebauer said there's no indication last week's shooting was related to any previous homicides.

He said his office, city police, the state Attorney Generals Office and other partner agencies are all working to stop this sudden, concerning spike in violent homicides in Johnstown.

"We cannot let this become the new normal," Neugebauer said. "We're doing all we can so that this doesn't become (that way). But we need help."