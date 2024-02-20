Hornets 4-Day Flash Sale: No ticket fees for 11 upcoming games

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – If you have an extra $20 spot lying around the house, you can now go and check out either Luka Doncic, Kevin Durant, or Steph Curry courtesy of a Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center during March or April.

But the window is limited.

The Charlotte Hornets are waiving ticket fees during a four-day flash sale for a series of upcoming home contests, the NBA club announced on Tuesday.

Base price available tickets, which must be purchased through the team’s website, run as low as $20 and include contests against Steph Curry and the Warriors and Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and the Suns.

The four-day flash sale runs through 11:59 p.m. on Friday and features 11 games. Some of the other highlighted matchups include the Celtics and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Hornets had a woeful first half of the season and currently sit at 13-41 coming out of NBA All-Star Weekend. The club’s star rookie Brandon Miller competed in Indianapolis this weekend, playing a few minutes during the Rising Stars contest.

