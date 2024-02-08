Hornets agree to trade PJ Washington to Dallas for Grant Williams and Seth Curry, source says

PJ Washington’s next outing will be for the Dallas Mavericks while Grant Williams and Seth Curry get to come home and play for the Charlotte Hornets.

PJ Washington was traded to the Dallas Mavericks for Grant Williams and Seth Curry.

Washington is being traded along with two second-round picks to Dallas for Willliams, Curry and a protected 2027 first-round pick, a source with direct knowledge of the situation confirmed to the Observer. The deal came together quickly after the Mavericks pivoted to Washington once they couldn’t get another one of their targets, Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma.

Multiple teams had inquired with the Hornets over the past few weeks to gauge whether Washington was available. The versatile big man played typically more than one position for the Hornets, which was one of his strengths since getting drafted by Charlotte in the first round in 2019.

