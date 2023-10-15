Hornets announce season theme nights and giveaways
The Charlotte Hornets have announced their theme nights and giveaways for the upcoming basketball season. They focus on the 35th anniversary of the franchise, as well as the fans and their varied cultures, the team said.
Highlights include eight Anniversary Night games that will celebrate the past, present and future of Hornets basketball. There will also be a series of Buzz City Kids Day games, including a Mascot Day on Jan. 27, a gaming-themed day on March 31, and a final Buzz City Kids Day on April 7.
On Dec. 15, the first 5,000 fans will get Brandon Miller jersey T-shirts.
The rest of the schedule is below:
Oct. 25: Atlanta Hawks, Opening Night/Anniversary Night -- Opening Night T-Shirt
Nov. 14: Miami Heat, In-Season Tournament -- Rally Towel
Nov. 17: Milwaukee Bucks, In-Season Tournament -- Rally Towel
Nov. 18: New York Knicks, Anniversary Night -- Baron Davis Poster
Dec. 2: Minnesota Timberwolves, Anniversary Night -- Novant Health Foam Stinger
Dec. 15: New Orleans Pelicans, City Night -- Brandon Miller Jersey T-shirt
Dec. 23: Denver Nuggets, Holiday Hoopla -- Presented by Lowe’s
Jan. 20: Philadelphia 76ers, Pride Night -- Presented by Bank of America
Jan. 26: Houston Rockets, Anniversary Night
Jan. 27: Utah Jazz, Buzz City Kids/Mascot Day -- Novant Health Hugo Growth Chart
Jan. 29: New York Knicks, ACC Night
Feb. 4: Indiana Pacers, HBCU Night -- Presented by Blue Cross NC
Feb. 7: Toronto Raptors, Women in Sports Night
Feb. 10: Memphis Grizzlies, Anniversary Night -- Gerald Wallace Poster
Feb. 29: Milwaukee Bucks, Anniversary Night -- L. Ball / B. Davis / M. Bogues Nesting Dolls
March 5: Orlando Magic, Somos Los Hornets Night
March 9: Brooklyn Nets, 704 Night -- Ally Rally Towel Designed by Local Artist
March 15: Phoenix Suns, Anniversary Night
March 31: Los Angeles Clippers, Buzz City Kids Day
April 1: Boston Celtics, Anniversary Night
April 7: Oklahoma City Thunder, Buzz City Kids Day
April 9: Dallas Mavericks, Buzz City Appreciation Night -- Dr Pepper Classic Hornets Logo Sun Hat
