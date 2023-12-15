Hornets backup center Nick Richards ready for increased playing time amid injuries

Nick Richards played 40 minutes Wednesday, and there’s a chance the Charlotte Hornets’ backup center sees even more time this weekend.

Richards, who boasts a 7-foot-4 wingspan, logged extra time as starter while Mark Williams continues nursing a lower back contusion. With Williams listed as doubtful for the Hornets’ matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans at 7 p.m. Friday, Richards will likely see increased playing time once again.

“Got my cardio back,” Richards told reporters after shootaround Friday morning. “It feels good just being out there. Hopefully we get everybody back and have a whole team again.”

PJ Washington, who injured his left shoulder in Wednesday’s loss to Miami, is currently questionable for Friday’s game. LaMelo Ball, Cody Martin and Frank Ntilikina remain out.

Richards collected 10 rebounds and contributed six points in that game Wednesday.

Milwaukee Bucks guard/forward Andre Jackson Jr., left, fouls Charlotte Hornets center Nick Richards, right, during first half action on Friday, November 17, 2023. Richards sustained a concussion on the play.

On facing Jonas Valanciunas and potentially Zion Williamson

Valanciunas, the longtime Lithuanian center, is averaging 14 points and 9.4 rebounds in his third season with the Pelicans.

The Hornets remember him well. In their 106-103 win over New Orleans last March, Valanciunas grabbed 18 rebounds and scored 24 points.

“Match his aggression,” Richards said about matching up with Valanciunas. “Come out, hit him first, be more aggressive from the jump. Making him know from the jump that it’s not gonna be easy tonight. That’s how everybody has to approach the game tonight.”

Williamson, the phenom who was born in Salisbury and starred at Spartanburg Day and Duke, is questionable after missing the Pelicans’ last game with a left ankle sprain.

On the addition of Nathan Mensah

After waiving two-way guard Theo Maledon on Thursday, the Hornets signed Nathan Mensah to a two-way contract.

In 14 games with the Greensboro Swarm, the San Diego State product has averaged 10.3 points, 8.6 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 2.1 blocks.

“He’s a guy that’s a hard worker, gonna put his all out there,” Richards said. “He’s gonna do whatever the coaches say. He’s a really good rebounder, really good shot blocker, really good at setting screens, rolling to the rim. A guy that we need for right now.”

On the Hornets’ energy amid a tough stretch

The Hornets, who have dropped four of their past five, are looking to win their first game in a week.

“The energy’s high,” Richards said. “Nobody’s down even though we lost the last couple. We’re doing everything right. It’s just us not having the amount of guys that we should.”

After Charlotte hosts the Pelicans on Friday and the Philadelphia 76ers at 7 p.m. Saturday, they’ll embark on a six-game West Coast road trip that’ll include matchups with the Los Angeles Lakers, Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns.

“Some guys are slowly coming back, getting back in shape, working their hardest to get back on the floor,” Richards said. “That will help us in the coming weeks.”