Hornets guard Terry Rozier will miss next two games with groin injury

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier will miss at least two more games following a groin injury he suffered Saturday.

The Hornets (2-4) reported Tuesday that Rozier had an MRI which confirmed a left adductor strain. He is listed as out for the next two games Wednesday and Friday and Nov. 10, both against Washington.

Rozier left in the fourth quarter during Sunday’s win against the Indiana Pacers, and did not dress out the next day against Dallas.

He is leading the team in scoring at 22 points per game, and is second in assists with 5.

