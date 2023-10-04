Hornets’ LaMelo Ball evolves as a leader: ‘I’m just taking that role and growing in it’

Under the watchful eyes of the many, including the new majority owners and an old acquaintance in Patrick Ewing, the day everyone affiliated with the Charlotte Hornets waited for finally arrived.

Preparations could truly begin for a season filled with expectations and the Hornets were, for the most part, whole. They had their star point guard on the floor during five-on-five action, bringing smiles to their faces given the difficult times without him.

LaMelo Ball was going full speedjust like the rest of them, participating in full-team, five-on-five scrimmaging for the first time since February, days before the March 1 ankle surgery that shelved him for the rest of the 2022-23 season. With Ball in the mix once more, the Hornets’ initial practice of their new campaign was distinctive and Ball enjoyed every second.

“It felt great just being out there,” Ball said Tuesday. “Obviously, touching the basketball again, so it definitely felt great.”

Still, the Hornets are playing it smart with their $260 million man, who’s wearing ankle braces for the first time in his career for added protection. They can’t encase him in bubble wrap, but also want to be cautious with their franchise player, given Ball has yet to play a full season in the three years since Charlotte drafted him No. 3 overall.

“Look, you can’t lose one of your best players,” Charlotte coach Steve Clifford said. “He is an All-Star caliber player, he has a chance to be a superstar. He works hard, he’s a great teammate. No team wins when you lose guys like him.”

“We’re just going to watch him,” Clifford added. “We’re just telling him, ‘If you start to feel fatigued or feel weak, tell us so we can get you out.’ And today he was fine.”

Few players in the NBA can ignite an offense the way Ball can. Even during his shortened, 36-game campaign a season ago, he posted career bests in points (23.3) and assists (8.4), and his 6.4 rebounds per game were just shy of the 6.7 he hauled in during his sophomore campaign with Charlotte.

With Ball on the floor, the Hornets scored 5.7 more points per 100 possessions, which put him on the same parallel as Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James (5.7) and slightly in front of Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo (5.6). But now beyond that, Ball is slowly morphing into a leader.

He almost has no choice since the Hornets gave him the keys to the franchise when they decided to sign him to the first max rookie contract extension in team history and build around his skill set.

“It’s more of a task,” Ball said, “doing more stuff, (being) more of a leader is pretty much the main thing. You knew that’s what it was going to come to, so I’m just taking that role and growing in it.”

Ball’s teammates have noticed. They can tell his approach isn’t the same as it was during his first two-plus seasons, citing the noticeable mature vibes oozing from his 6-foot-7, 185-pound frame.

“Definitely, that’s what comes with it,” Terry Rozier said. “Being around guys and learning and losing these last couple of years, we don’t want to keep losing. So we’ve got to make adjustments to that and one of the adjustments has got to be leading. Everybody has got to try to lead and do what they can. So definitely, (we) see the difference in him from last year and the last couple of years.”

That’s also true when it comes to Ball’s new equipment. He’s wearing ankle braces to provide better support and possibly aid in avoiding the nagging injuries that have derailed him each year. It’s going to be a new experience for him.

He’s not the only one, though.

Rozier is now sporting them, too. Albeit with a twinge of annoyance.

“Yeah, I ain’t going to lie — this (stuff) is real difficult,” Rozier said. “I’m from the part where growing up … I didn’t tie my shoes, (was) wearing ankle socks to (now) wearing ankle braces. So, this is a huge difference for me. But I’ve got to adjust and be healthy and obviously that’s the most important thing.”

Otherwise, the Hornets won’t be able to enjoy more days like Tuesday, when they were at full strength and had their sparkplug of a floor general on the court running things.

“That’s huge, that’s huge,” Rozier said. “I think we all know what Melo can do. We know what he is capable of. We all need him. He’s our guy, our go-to guy. So, that’s huge to have him back. Hopefully he can stay healthy. Hopefully, we all can stay healthy.”

Patrick Ewing makes return visit

A huge, familiar face was spotted among the Hornets’ contingent of personnel along one of the walls inside the Novant Health Training Center: Patrick Ewing.

But Ewing, sporting a black sweatsuit, isn’t just a casual observer.

“Patrick’s working for us,” Clifford said.

Ewing, who served as an assistant coach on Clifford’s staff in Charlotte from 2013-17, is on board with the Hornets again this season. Ewing will provide Clifford with another resource and can help with the development of Charlotte’s big men, like Mark Williams and fellow Jamaican Nick Richards.

“Patrick’s going to be a consultant,” Clifford said. “So, he’s going to be around a lot. So, he’ll be a huge asset.”