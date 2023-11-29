Hornets’ LaMelo Ball out for several weeks with ankle injury, sources say

Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball is out for several weeks due to a right ankle injury, sources told ESPN.

The guard fractured the same ankle last season.

Ball’s recent injury was a sprain that happened during Sunday’s game against the Orlando Magic where he needed help off the court, according to ESPN.

The team will perform more evaluations to figure out how long it will take for Ball to return.

