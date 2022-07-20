Hornets Miles Bridges charged with domestic violence, child abuse, LA district attorney says

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges is facing domestic violence and child abuse charges after an arrest in California last month, the Los Angeles District Attorney announced Tuesday.

The alleged assault on Bridge’s girlfriend happened in front of their two children on or about June 27 and 28, according to the criminal complaint.

Bridges, 24, faces one felony count of injuring a child’s parent and two felony counts of child abuse under circumstances or conditions likely to cause great bodily injury or death.

His arraignment is scheduled for Wednesday.

“Domestic violence creates physical, mental and emotional trauma that has a lasting impact on survivors,” District Attorney Gascón said. “Children who witness family violence are especially vulnerable and the impact on them is immeasurable. Mr. Bridges will be held accountable for his actions and our Bureau of Victim Services will support the survivors through this difficult process.”

Bridges averaged career highs with 20.2 points and seven rebounds in what amounted to a breakout season for the four-year NBA veteran while playing alongside All-Star point guard LaMelo Ball.

The case remains under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department.

