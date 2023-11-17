Hornets’ Miles Bridges to take the court Friday after serving suspension

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges will take the court on Friday for the first time this season after serving a 30-game suspension.

Bridges was suspended by the NBA after he was arrested on domestic violence charges last year. He was initially arrested in June 2022 and later charged with three felonies for allegedly assaulting his then-girlfriend in front of their children. Bridges pleaded no contest to a lesser charge and was sentenced to three years of probation.

ALSO READ: Hornets’ LaMelo Ball, family business facing $200 million lawsuit

The Hornets take on the Milwaukee Bucks inside the Spectrum Center at 7 p.m. Bridges returned to practice this week.

Hornets fans have mixed reactions to Bridges’ return.

“I feel like, as a grown man, he could have been responsible,” one fan said. “I feel like everybody should be forgiven, so just let him play.”

The team said this week that they are “comfortable” with Bridges’ return.

(WATCH BELOW: Charlotte Hornets ready for Miles Bridges’ return amid legal controversy)