Hornets’ Miles Bridges turns himself in; accused of violating protection order

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges has turned himself in to authorities on a charge of violating a domestic violence protection order.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Bridges turned himself in at the Lincoln County jail Friday just before 7 a.m.

PREVIOUS STORIES:

Bridges, 25, was wanted out of Mecklenburg County for domestic violence protection order violation, misdemeanor child abuse and injury to personal property. He appeared before a judge and was given a $1,000 bond.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

On Jan. 2, the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office took out an arrest warrant for the violation of a protective order.

There are two ongoing criminal incidents for Miles Bridges right now.



January 2, 2023:

The Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office has an arrest warrant for a Domestic Violence Protective Order Violation. The warrant hasn't been served so the details surrounding this incident are… pic.twitter.com/K0ZoXteBrH — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) October 12, 2023

Then a week ago, on Oct. 6, Bridges is accused of violating a protective order during a custody exchange that day, according to a criminal summons. It alleges he threw pool balls at his ex-girlfriend’s car, damaging her windshield. During the exchange, he threatened to withhold child support and “take everything from her,” according to the summons.

Bridges is also facing a child abuse charge because there were children in the car when the window broke from the pool balls, according to the criminal summons.

The victim in question is Bridges’ longtime ex-girlfriend. They have several children together.

Channel 9 has reached out to the Hornets for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: Arrest warrant issued for Hornets forward Miles Bridges)