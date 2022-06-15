Hornets’ Montrezl Harrell faces felony drug charges. This is what NC law says about the offense

Montrezl Harrell, a forward for the Charlotte Hornets, is facing felony drug charges after he was caught in possession of marijuana in Kentucky last month, The Charlotte Observer reported.

According to the citation, Harrell was pulled over by a Kentucky state trooper conducting a traffic stop. The trooper reported smelling an “odor of marijuana” and eventually found three pounds of marijuana packaged in vacuum-sealed bags in addition to a small amount of marijuana.

Harrell reportedly admitted to having the drug in his sweatpants pocket, the Observer reported. Court records indicated that Harrell will be arraigned in Madison County, Kentucky in July.

What NC law says about marijuana possession

Under Kentucky law, CBD oil is allowed for medicinal purposes only and marijuana is not decriminalized anywhere in the state.

In North Carolina, the substance remains illegal for medical and recreational use. Harrell, though, could likely face harsher punishment under Kentucky law.

Under state law, a Class 3 misdemeanor, punishable by a $200 fine and the possibility of jail time, is assigned to those who are found to have less than 0.5 ounces of cannabis in their possession.

According to the Charlotte-based law firm, Randall & Stump, an additional marijuana or paraphernalia charge is added, which broadens the likelihood of jail time depending on the individual’s criminal record.

Marijuana misdemeanors and felonies depend on the amount

If a person is in possession of cannabis that measures between 0.5 to 1.5 ounces, the charge is classified as a Class 1 misdemeanor under North Carolina law. This is punishable by a fine and a sentence of up to 120 days in jail.

According to state law, a charge is elevated to a felony if the amount of cannabis you possess is more than 1.5 ounces.

The punishment faced depends on how much cannabis was found to be in. Taking a person’s criminal history and how serious the offense is into consideration, jail time ranges between three and 12 months.

People who possess more than 10 pounds of cannabis will likely be charged with marijuana trafficking. State law assigns a mandatory prison sentence that ranges from a minimum of two years to a maximum of 18 years, depending on how serious the offense is.

What about marijuana paraphernalia possession?

According to NC state law, possession of drug paraphernalia, or tools used to “plant, propagate, cultivate, grow, harvest, manufacture, compound, convert, produce, process, prepare, test, analyze, package, repackage, store, contain, or conceal marijuana or to inject, ingest, inhale, or otherwise introduce marijuana into the body,” are also strictly prohibited.

The law states that those who are found to be in possession of marijuana paraphernalia will be charged with a Class 3 misdemeanor, which is punishable by up to 20 days in jail and a $200 fine.