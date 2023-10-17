Hornets notebook: Gordon Hayward’s status, Brandon Miller’s defense, plan vs. Celtics

When the Charlotte Hornets reconvened on Monday to begin closing out the final week of preseason preparation, there was a welcoming sight for coach Steve Clifford.

After missing the past two preseason games with right foot discomfort, Gordon Hayward fully participated in practice, marking the first time he’d been in on the Hornets’ contact action in nearly a week. The forward’s last full practice was Wednesday in Miami, prior to Charlotte flying onto Washington for their date with the Wizards.

Hayward played in the Hornets’ preseason opener in Miami, got sidelined for the Hornets’ loss to Washington, was limited in practice on Saturday and sat on the bench in street clothes during Sunday’s win over Oklahoma City.

“Anytime you lose a player of that caliber, it’s going to impact the game,” Clifford said. “So, hopefully he’ll be able to play again Thursday.”

Although it’s not imperative for Hayward to suit up against Boston on Thursday, given the game is Charlotte’s final tune up prior to its season opener against Atlanta next Wednesday, Hayward may be in line for some minutes to test things out and ensure he’s OK.

He’s coming off his healthiest season with the Hornets, which allowed him to train and build himself up more over the summer than he has previously. The last thing the Hornets want to do is push him unnecessarily, but his status will be clearer as the week goes on.

“We’ll see how he feels,” Clifford said. “But he said he felt pretty good (Monday) morning.”

Brandon Miller ‘hungry to be a really good player’

Brandon Miller’s natural gifts extend beyond his notable offensive skill set.

While his path up the draft boards got accelerated in part because of his penchant for putting the ball in the basket, the Hornets’ rookie is showing he’s not too shabby defensively either. It’s something Miller’s teammates quickly picked up on as they began playing alongside him.

That especially goes for two of Charlotte’s interior anchors.

Mark Williams and PJ Washington are equally impressed with Miller’s defensive ability. His fundamentally sound approach can really go a long way in improving the Hornets on defense.

So far, so good for Miller, who benefited from sliding into the starting lineup during Hayward’s absence.

“He moves really well at his size — 6-8, 6-9, whatever you want to call him,” Williams said. “Long arms. Obviously, can do a little bit of everything. He can guard, protect the rim … do a little bit of everything.

“I already knew he was a successful player to begin with, but to see it in action is always cool to see.”

Get used to it. Miller is apparently a naturally studious individual.

“He pays attention,” Washington said. “He’s locked in on that end. He knows who he’s guarding and talks really well. He has a lot of length and he’s pretty tall, so he’s going to be a really good defender in this league.

“We just need to keep talking to him and keep helping him out.”

His basketball IQ should reduce the need for assistance relatively soon.

“You watch him play both ends of the ball and it all makes sense,” Clifford said. “If he’s open, he shoots it. If he’s not, he moves it. He doesn’t blow sets and he doesn’t blow coverages. He competes well naturally. It’s easy for him. I’d say that the game comes pretty easily to him and he’s got a work ethic, and that’s what you have to do.”

“He’s off to a good start. I see somebody who’s hungry to be a really good player, so just continued good play.”

Plan in Boston

Having just four preseason games forces Clifford to strategically find ways to get key players in shape and in tune with what he wants while also balancing the most important goal — staying healthy.

Ramping up the starting five’s minutes against the Thunder was part of his original intent. Something happened, though, that forced him to switch gears.

“We planned on bringing the starters back to finish the game, but they were tired,” Clifford said. “And you don’t want to take an injury. So, I think they felt fine. But they put a lot into it, especially that third quarter. That was the most intense we’ve been and you could look out there and they were dragging a little bit.

“The last thing we want is an injury. That’s why we didn’t do it.”

Translation: As long as they don’t get too winded in their preseason finale, expect Clifford to give LaMelo Ball & Co. more playing time against Boston.