Hornets GM stepping down

The General Manager of the Charlotte Hornets is moving into a new role.

Mitch Kupchak is stepping down to become an organizational advisor after six seasons as President of Basketball Operations and General Manager of the Charlotte NBA team.

“Mitch’s success as an NBA executive speaks for itself and we thank Mitch for all his work during his six years leading our basketball operations,” said Hornets co-Chairmen Rick Schnall and Gabe Plotkin. “His professionalism, integrity and commitment have been a major benefit to our franchise. We have built a strong relationship with Mitch during our time as owners. We are thrilled that he will remain with the franchise in an advisory capacity as his experience and knowledge of the NBA will be a valuable resource for our team as we move forward.”

A press release from the Hornets said he’ll stay in his role until his successor has been hired by the new owners. Kupchak said his contract ends in June, which is when he’ll transition into the advisory role.

“After signing my extension two years ago, the plan has always been for me to move to an advisory role after this season when my contract ends in June,” said Kupchak. “Now feels like the appropriate time to begin the search for the next leader of our basketball operations. I want to thank Michael Jordan for hiring me and bringing me to Charlotte,” Kupchak said. “I really like the core of our team, including our additions at the trade deadline, and I’m excited to watch their continued growth and development. The Hornets are in good hands with Rick and Gabe, and I look forward to helping any way I can. I believe our future is very bright.”

ESPN’s sources expect the new president search to focus on current NBA general managers including Philadelphia’s Elton Brand, New Orleans’ Trajan Langdon, Cleveland’s Mike Gansey and the LA Clippers’ Trent Redden.

Kupchak has won 10 championships in his career as an executive and player. He was named President of Basketball Operations & General Manager in 2018.

Before joining the Hornets in 2018, he spent 30 years with the Lakers where he won four national titles and six conference championships. He played 10 seasons in the NBA.

