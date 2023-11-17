What the Hornets said ahead of Miles Bridges’ first game back in the NBA Friday night

Charlotte Hornets center Mark Williams simply shook his head.

The Hornets haven’t been very good through their initial handful of games at Spectrum Center this season, and just like the rest of his teammates, Williams is well aware of it. Leading into Friday night’s NBA in-season tournament matchup with Milwaukee, they’re in the midst of a four-game losing streak and have tasted victory only once — over Atlanta on opening night.

“We’ve got to turn that around like right away,” Williams said after the Hornets’ morning shootaround. “You’ve got to always protect home court, Obviously the one bright piece of that is we are doing well on the road. But you’ve got to always protect home court.

“It’s just one of those things that you’ve got to take pride in. You don’t want other teams just feeling like they can just roll over us when they come to Charlotte. So, yeah, like I said we’ve got to turn that around right away.”

They’ll have another key piece available to try to do that against the Bucks.

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges, center, during practice on Thursday, November 16, 2023. Bridges is eligible to return to the active roster after serving his NBA suspension. The Hornets face the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday, November 17, 2023.

Miles Bridges makes his return Friday following a 30-game suspension levied by the league after he pleaded no contest last year to a felony domestic violence charge of injuring a child’s parent.

According to coach Steve Clifford, Bridges should have a rather hefty workload immediately, which was always the plan. The 25-year-old forward’s conditioning will be a huge determinant in how many minutes he logs, particularly early on after not playing in a competitive NBA game since April 13, 2022.

Bridges’ presence alone is already providing an emotional lift.

“Yeah, it’s awesome to see him out there with us during shootaround and it will be great to see him on the court,” Gordon Hayward said. “He’s a dynamic player and we need him to be good.”

During his last season in 2021-22, Bridges led the Hornets in points at 20.2 per game, and also averaged seven rebounds and 3.8 assists in 35.5 minutes, starting in all 82 appearances. He was a key reason they finished 43-39 and made it to the play-in tournament game for the second straight year.

Given the amount of time Bridges missed, thinking he’ll get back to that point anytime soon — or be a savior in general — is a wishful proposition. But he can still add a whole lot immediately.

“His versatility will be big, offensively and defensively,” Hayward said. “He’s somebody that can guard multiple positions. He can do a lot. He can stretch the floor, handle, cut on offense. So, I think it’s his versatility that will help us.”

It can’t hurt and neither can Bridges’ other intangibles.

“His ability to get to the rim, drive, obviously can score,” Williams said. “He was one of the top scorers when he was playing. Super athletic, can do a little bit of everything.”

Williams beams just pondering how Bridges can assist him and others on the boards, too.

“Yeah, I’m excited,” Williams said. “I’ve never played with him before. But just at practice and him being in the locker room and energetic and working hard, I know he’s excited to get out there and so am I. For him to be on the floor with us will be a big boost, especially recently with all the guys that have been out. So, I’m excited.”

Now, it’s all about transferring that throughout the four remaining games on this homestand.

“Yeah, we’ve got to try to play well when we are at home,” Hayward said. “We’ve got a lot of advantages. Our crowd, being able to sleep in your own bed, being able to get treatment as much as you want. So, we’ve got to be able to take advantage of that and hopefully that can start (Friday night).”