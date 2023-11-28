What the Hornets are saying about their NBA in-season tournament chances without LaMelo Ball

Groundhog day has nothing on the Charlotte Hornets.

Their never-ending injury saga is in full force again, staying in motion thanks to LaMelo Ball sustaining a right ankle injury in Sunday’s loss in Orlando. The star point guard will sit out Tuesday night’s NBA in-season tournament game against New York, meaning he won’t be able to log a full schedule for the fourth straight season since entering the league in 2021.

“Like I told them this morning,” coach Steve Clifford said following the Hornets’ shootaround at Madison Square Garden, “we have yet to have our full team for these two years, it feels like. Not even practice. And when we do, I feel like we can be a really good team. But we can also win tonight. They’ve heard it over and over.

“Listen, there’s definitely a part of it that (stinks). But you have to think that eventually here, things are going to turn because you can’t control injuries. But it’s also hard to believe that we can continue to have the type of luck that we’ve been having, because these aren’t like pulled muscles. We’ve had some pretty significant injuries.”

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball, left, talks with forward Miles Bridges, right, during first half action against the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC.

With Ball’s being just the latest. He joins Charlotte’s list of walking wounded, which includes Nick Richards (concussion), Cody Martin (knee soreness) and Frank Ntilikina (fractured tibia). At least James Bouknight is all healed up from last month’s arthroscopic surgery on his knee and is available to make his season debut against the Knicks if need be.

Somehow, someway the Hornets are going to have to fill in the massive void left in Ball’s absence.

“It’s definitely the last thing we wanted — for him to get hurt, especially the way he was playing,” Miles Bridges said. “But I’m just trying to keep him in good spirits, making sure he’s good. I want him healthy first of all, but we want to get him back as fast as we can.

“I feel like us winning will keep him in good spirits, knowing he’ll have a good playoff team to come back to. We want to get into playoff contention and (stay) in the in-season (tournament) contention.”

Having Terry Rozier in the fold after his eight-game absence nursing a groin injury should help. Rozier posted 22 points and a season-high-tying nine assists against the Magic in his return after spraining his ankle Nov. 4 in Indianapolis.

Rozier’s infectious personality was missed almost as much as his production on the court. He’s totaled at least 20 points in all six games he’s suited up in, representing his best streak to start a season in his career and the second-longest span in franchise history — trailing the seven-game stretch Kemba Walker lit it up in 2018.

“It feels good,” Rozier said. “You never want to sit out and watch your brothers go to war if you can’t be with them. But obviously, it’s tough seeing my brother and our star player (Ball) go down. It’s kind of been our season for the last two years. And it’s something that we can’t control, being super healthy. But I’m just happy to be back with the guys and hopefully we will have everybody back real soon.”

Still, Rozier couldn’t deny the Hornets’ non-stop injury list is maddening.

“It’s devastating, but nobody else cares,” Rozier said. “If you are not around, nobody else cares. We still have to play these 82 games and it’s no excuses. Like I said nobody else cares. So, we’ve got to pick it up and do what we can, and win with what we’ve got until we get everyday back healthy. And then once we get everybody back healthy, we know what we are capable of. So, hopefully we can do that.”

Full health is a rarity for the Hornets, though.

“It would be good to see,” Bridges said. “We’ve got to get (Bouknight) back, Nick (Richards) back. Once we get them back, I feel like we are one of the best teams in the NBA. We’ve just got to get everybody back at least and have a chance, you know?”

Safe to say that would be music to Clifford’s ears. Especially when it comes to Ball.

“You just have to hope that hopefully it won’t be a significant amount of time,” Clifford said, “and that he doesn’t get out of rhythm and he can come back and pick up where he left off.”