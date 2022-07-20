Hornets star Miles Bridges charged with felony domestic violence, child abuse

The Los Angeles County district attorney is filing three felony charges against Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges, the office announced Tuesday.

Bridges is facing one felony count for injuring a child’s parent and two felony counts of child abuse under circumstances or conditions likely to cause great bodily injury or death, according to the district attorney.

Bridges is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

In a statement, Los Angeles County district attorney George Gascón alleges the incident involving Bridges and his girlfriend Mychelle Johnson took place in front of the couple’s two children.

“Domestic violence creates physical, mental and emotional trauma that has a lasting impact on survivors,” Gascón said in a statement. “Children who witness family violence are especially vulnerable and the impact on them is immeasurable. Mr. Bridges will be held accountable for his actions and our Bureau of Victim Services will support the survivors through this difficult process.”

Bridges is a restricted free agent after the Hornets extended a $7.9 million qualifying offer to him prior to the start of free agency. The offer remains on the table and both sides would have to agree to pull it off in order for it to be revoked since it’s past the July 13 deadline.

The Charlotte Observer will have full coverage of the arraignment Wednesday.