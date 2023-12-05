Hornets’ Terry Rozier puts in ‘scary’ hours in LaMelo Ball’s absence. ‘I’m ready for it’

Terry Rozier has a little chameleon in him.

Never one to be put in a box and stuck with a particular label, the Charlotte Hornets guard feels he can adapt to his current environment and easily alter his thinking as he attempts to blend in. With star guard LaMelo Ball sidelined and still nursing a right ankle strain, the onus is being put squarely on Rozier’s shoulders to morph more into a playmaking distributor.

And he’s up for the challenge.

“It’s very important, very important,” Rozier said Tuesday. “It’s a long game, 48 minutes. So, being a point guard, just making sure everybody is feeling good, everybody knows what’s going on. That’s my job. Obviously, we are missing one of our star players in LaMelo, and I’m just trying to do whatever I can to help us stack up some wins until he gets back.”

Ball’s status remains cloudy, with no true clarity around when he will be able to practice and return to the Hornets’ lineup. At least Ball shed the walking boot he utilized during the New York portion of Charlotte’s three-game road trip, so that’s a tangible sign of slow and steady progress.

In Ball’s absence, which coincided ironically with Rozier’s return in Orlando from a strained groin, Rozier has elevated his game to another level. Leading into Wednesday night’s outing in Chicago, he’s increased his production compared to his overall 2023-24 average in many of the top offensive categories.

Keeping the reins warm for Ball, Rozier is averaging 23.7 points, 8.3 assists, four rebounds and 1.7 steals in three games. That includes the season-best 37-point, career-high 13-assist effort in their victory in Brooklyn. He’s also shooting 52.6% from 3-point range and knocked down 90% of his free throws.

It’s all about adjusting his approach.

“Definitely just getting guys involved early, making sure they feel good,” said Rozier, who’s registered at least 20 points in eight of his nine games. “Finding guys in their spots, knowing fourth-quarter plays, having a meeting going into the game. So, it just changed in that aspect. But the main thing is winning, so that’s what we are trying to do.”

Rozier’s laser-like focus to get this thing turned around for the Hornets is apparent, which led to him being the catalyst organizing the player workouts leading into training camp. He quickly gained a fan in Steve Clifford.

“When you take over, you obviously talk to guys who coached him before,” Clifford said. “He’s a great worker in the offseason. I remember last year trying to get to know him. So, I went down to Miami a couple of times and watched him work out. He crushes it. He’s a pro and he badly wants to play well.

“He’s very prideful and as good as he was last summer, where I thought he was an exceptional worker, he came back this year and you could tell he wants to have a great year and he wants us to. That’s why he’s playing well. He’s put the work in.”

As a result, it’s once again scary hours for Rozier no matter where he is on the court.

“I feel very confident,” Rozier said. “I’m very versatile in how I play. Like I’ve said, I’ve been a point guard/combo guard all my life. So, I’m ready for it. I’m ready for it and I’ll be ready for it.”