Hornets trade tracker: Will Charlotte move any notable players before deadline?

Understanding the situation and what may be on the horizon, Steve Clifford decided to shake things up a bit Thursday.

The NBA trade deadline is looming and the Charlotte Hornets have more than their share of chatter hovering around, given their anticipated wheeling and dealing before the clock strikes 3 p.m. ET. So, their veteran coach elected to alter his usual approach to help combat any nervous energy or tension that may crop up.

“Everybody’s got to come in, they’ve got to do something because I understand where they are coming from,” Clifford said after Wednesday night’s loss to Toronto. “That way they can come in, they can shoot, they can lift. Whatever. Kind of let them be by themselves and then by 3 o’clock we’ll know. And then we’ll know who our team is and then we can get going.”

The Hornets’ roster could have a different look when they head to Milwaukee on Thursday evening for their matchup with the Bucks at Fiserv Forum on Friday night. Besides all signs pointing toward Gordon Hayward’s exit, multiple teams have expressed interest in PJ Washington and Miles Bridges and the Hornets have fielded calls on both.

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges reacts to a call against the team during action against the Los Angeles Lakers at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Monday, February 5, 2024. The Lakers defeated the Hornets 124-118.

Bridges posted back-to-back career bests, following up Monday’s 43-point outburst with a 45-point effort against Toronto. He’s only the fourth player in franchise history to record consecutive 40-point games, joining Glen Rice, Terry Rozier and Kemba Walker.

And Bridges reiterated what he told the Observer last week — he has no desire to play anywhere else, in part because the Hornets stuck behind him and brought him back despite his legal woes.

He also is bullish on the team’s core, spearheaded by star point guard LaMelo Ball and rookie Brandon Miller. Injuries, Bridges insists, robbed the Hornets of whatever promise they had to snap the NBA’s longest playoff drought.

“Yeah, we haven’t played with our full healthy team the whole year,” he said. “And I feel like if we had our full team, there’s no way we wouldn’t be in the playoffs — and not even in the play-in. We’d be in the playoffs. But we’ve got a great future ahead of us if we can just stay healthy.”

Bridges is one of the few durable Hornets and has a fan in Clifford.

“I’m going to be honest with you,” Clifford said, “his effort every night he plays is remarkable. Listen, this guy has always played minutes. He’s played 38, 39 minutes every night. He plays the whole first (quarter), the whole third. He gets like three-and-a half minutes (off) in the fourth and the second. That’s it. And yet, rarely … he never asks to come out and he plays every dribble.

“And there just aren’t many guys who can do what he’s doing.”

Inquiring minds want to know if Bridges will continue to do it in a Hornets uniform. The clock is ticking and the answer could signal which direction the franchise is heading as it shifts into evaluation mode.

“Change is a big part of doing this,” Clifford said. “You get close with players, have friendships that grow over years and things like that, but players are free agents, players get traded, coaches get fired. And it’s just the way it is.”

The Observer will keep tabs on the Hornets’ happenings, tracking it right here.