Hornets waive former first-round draft pick Kai Jones days after he requested a trade
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Charlotte Hornets have waived former first-round draft pick just three days after the center/forward announced on social media that he had requested to be traded.
Jones was not with the Hornets for training camp, with the team citing “personal reasons" in a statement.
The decision came after Jones displayed some bizarre behavior on social media over the last few months, which including criticism of his teammates.
The 19th overall pick in 2021 out of Texas, Jones appeared in 67 games in two seasons with the Hornets, averaging 2.7 points in 9.1 minutes per game.
___
AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba