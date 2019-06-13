Hornets' Walker willing to re-sign below supermax terms

Charlotte Hornets point guard Kemba Walker said Thursday that to stay with the team long term, he is willing to sign for less than the supermax contract terms he earned by being on an All-NBA team in 2019.

The 2017 collective bargaining agreement projects that Walker's supermax contract would be worth five years and $221 million. The maximum Walker could make by signing with another team is four years and $140 million.

"Yeah I would take less," Walker said Thursday, according to Nick Carboni of WCNC, from the guard's summer basketball camp. "Sure, why not? I would take less."

The three-time All-Star just finished a four-year, $48 million deal. The 29-year-old Connecticut product scored 25.6 points with 5.9 assists for the Hornets in the 2018-19 season. Those numbers are above his eight-year career averages of 19.8 points and 5.5 assists.

--Field Level Media