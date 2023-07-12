Horning: Nesting seagulls blamed for poor mobile coverage

Villagers have been left unable to use their mobile phones and access 4G coverage... due to nesting seagulls.

Residents along the Norfolk Broads noticed the problem about a month ago and were given various explanations.

They have voiced fears about stranded boat hirers being able to raise the alarm, while local shopkeepers have struggled to take card payments.

North Norfolk's MP said his team also struggled to pinpoint a reason before being told gulls had colonised a mast.

Seagulls have taken up residence in a temporary phone mast and their nests cannot be removed

Adrienne Seddon, from Horning Post Office and Shop, said she had been among those living in a cluster of Broadland villages who had seen their mobile signal drop out.

"It is frustrating - there are people far worse off than us, but the issue covers a wide area," she told BBC Radio Norfolk.

"We've had no 4G in the village - it's disrupted lots of people's lives.

"Although people can still withdraw cash at the post office, in the shop part our card machine is not working because it works on 4G.

"It's coming up to our busy time in the season and a lot of people don't carry cash to buy things in the shop, so we are now going to have to fork out for a new card machine.

"It will then work on the internet which we're able to get through the post office."

Ms Seddon she had been contacting network providers about the issue, but had been given numerous reasons.

'Just impossible'

NHS wellbeing support worker Rachel Watson, who also lives in Horning, said she had been unable to run her usual telephone clinics for patients.

"It's just impossible," she said.

"You can imagine trying to talk to patients about their wellbeing, them opening up to you and then the phone being cut off.

"It can be a safety issue - we're surrounded by The Broads and it's very often that we see accidents happen."

North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker said his team had been in touch with every mobile phone provider to work out what had happened

Conservative MP Duncan Baker said seagulls nesting in a temporary O2 network mast at Horning were responsible for the disruption after the original mast was decommissioned due to building work in the area.

"As that temporary mast was being wired in to be operational, that's when some seagulls thought 'That's a lovely home!'," he said

"They've decided to nest in it, breed and lay their eggs.

"The engineers can't finish wiring in that temporary transmitter - the old one has been decommissioned - and people are now suffering without the mobile phone signal."

'Comical'

Mr Baker said the birds were protected by law so the nest could not be moved and engineers were not expected to finish wiring the transmitter until the chicks fledged in mid-August.

He raised the matter in the Commons today, adding: "If it wasn't so serious it would be comical."

Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden agreed to take up the issue with Natural England.

Mr Dowden said: "We all love the diversity of wildlife in this country and particularly on the North Norfolk coast that he represents.

"But I think he makes a very strong point about the balance between that and ensuring people have access to modern communication facilities. And I shall certainly take it up with Natural England."

Mobile network operator O2 has been contacted for comment.

