Your Horoscope This Week

Action planet Mars travels through Gemini this week, increasing our ability to communicate our intentions. Work on your follow through with the help up Sunday’s waxing moon in Taurus until Monday at 4:28 a.m EST. Structuring your thoughts before you express them will be helpful on Sunday when chatty Mercury sextiles strict Saturn. Use the combination of this energy to get your ideas onto paper before presenting them to your intended audience. The moon waxes in Gemini on Monday evening at 5:15 p.m. EST until Wednesday 1:26 p.m. EST, enhancing our connections with friends, coworkers, and loved ones.

Lighten up your outlook on Wednesday when charming Venus conjuncts intuitive Neptune. It’s a romantic day for you to explore the possibility with your partner. If you’re single and seeing someone new, it may be difficult to get serious. Make time to count your lucky stars on Wednesday when Jupiter goes retrograde in Sagittarius. The planet of hope will be moving in reverse, but his path will help you to give thanks for the opportunities that have come before you in the past. Work on actualizing those gifts to help you grow when Jupiter moves direct on August 11th. Watch out for rigid behavior on Wednesday when the sun squares stern Saturn. It might feel like you can’t move forward, so take a moment to pause. The planet of rules and regulations is at odds with our collective need for action. Be patient — we’ve got plenty of Aries season left to fuel our fires.

The moon waxes in sensitive Cancer on Wednesday night at 11:31 p.m. EST through to Friday evening at 7:32 p.m. EST. She goes void-of-course until 3:50 a.m. EST on Saturday morning. We’ll collectively seek the spotlight this weekend as the moon waxes in Leo for the rest of the day. Enjoy the company of your friends and loved ones as you entertain each other.

Aries

March 21 to April 19 The gift of gab comes quickly to you this week, Aries. Mars, your ruling planet, moves through Gemini, giving your words intensity. Meanwhile the sun highlights your confidence as he passes through your first house of self. You’re making traction at home as domestic matters feel more natural to navigate as the moon waxes through Taurus. Work on your master plan on Sunday, when your health and work ruler Mercury sextiles Saturn, Aries personal planet of career. Use this planetary sync to design better ground rules for your professional life. Look into reaching out to a mentor for advice if you’re interested in leveling up. They may have insight that you would not have otherwise considered. Practice humility on Wednesday, when the sun squares Saturn. If you have a groundbreaking idea, do a little self-editing before presenting it to your peers. The square between your personal planet of creativity and Saturn could have you butting heads over tiny details that can be fixed beforehand. Jupiter, the planet responsible for your travel and expansion zones goes retrograde in his own sign of Sagittarius on Wednesday. Consider the experiences that you’ve gathered this year through travel. How has it changed your perception of the world? Take those thoughts with you as you adjust your definition of success. Celia Jacobs. More

Taurus

April 20 to May 20 Connecting to your inner self allows you to understand the big picture this week, Taurus. Your domestic ruler, the sun lights up your 12th house internal growth, helping you to understand the value of vulnerability. Map out travel plans on Sunday, when your financial planet Mercury sextiles your expansion planet Saturn. If you’re not looking to get out of town, try getting out of your own head by signing up for a new class or delving into a new hobby. Your emotions may bubble to the surface early this week as the moon waxes in your sign all of Sunday until early morning on Monday at 4:28 a.m. EST. Be gentle with yourself and your output — gather strength on Monday while the moon is void-of-course until 5:15 p.m. EST. The sun squares Saturn on Wednesday, causing a disconnect between your work-life balance. Keep cool and work with a solutions-oriented attitude. Jupiter, the planet of abundance goes retrograde on Wednesday, giving you the gift of thankfulness. Connect with your support network and celebrate your friendship by hosting a get-together during the waxing moon in Cancer on Thursday night. Cachetejack. More

Gemini

May 21 to June 20 It’s a great week to make financial plans, Gemini. Your money planet, the moon waxes in Taurus on Sunday through to Monday morning at 4:28 a.m. EST, bringing you new ideas to be smart with your cash. Call up your family members for financial advice on Sunday, when your ruling planet Mercury sextiles with strategic Saturn. Your nearest and dearest will be able to help you think about your resources in a new way. Pay attention to your emotional spending when the moon waxes in your sign on Monday from 5:15 p.m. EST until midday Wednesday at 1:26 p.m. EST. Celebrate love on Wednesday when Jupiter, your relationship ruler goes retrograde. Look back at your romantic connections over the past year, and consider how they’ve helped you grow. If you’re single, you may come into contact with an ex or a missed connection. Be kind and express compassion when this planet moves backward until August 11th. Wednesday also holds a sweet conjunction: Venus and Neptune will be syncing up on Wednesday, creating beauty and attraction at work. The blue planet helps to guide your career, lending you intuition and creativity from your dreams. Invest time in your friendships and connections, as the sun lights up your 11th house this week. Amber Vittoria. More