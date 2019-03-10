Your Horoscope This Week

How are you adjusting to the new vibes, stargazers? We’re well into our first
Mercury retrograde of the year, and it’s definitely slowing our reactions and need for speed. Our thoughts are drawn to everything the second house of finances, as Uranus entered Taurus last week to create change and bring challenges our way. The sun continues to illuminate the sign of Pisces this week, keeping us tender and dreamy. A Mars and Neptune sextile arrives on the 10th, arousing our confidence in creativity! It’s safe to trust your gut on Thursday when action planet Mars trines with Saturn, our cosmic taskmaster. Together these planets will build the perfect setting for us to make smart and informed decisions. Friday’s Mercury - Jupiter square could cause some tempers to flare. When these two planets link up, it’s usually a celebratory occasion. However thanks to the messenger planet’s backward movement and ill-suited position, we could experience some miscommunications, unfulfilled promises, and general snafus.
On Sunday, the moon waxes through Taurus until early Tuesday morning. She will be void of course (VOC) from 5:30 a.m. until 11:47 a.m. EST, so save your talking points until after lunch when she enters expressive Gemini. Actions taken during this time usually result as moot points - so conserve your energy! The moon will remain in Gemini until 8:30 a.m. EST on Thursday when she enters a second extended VOC period lasting until 5:49 p.m. EST. Put your attention on administrative tasks and get organized until this null event passes. The moon springs back into action, waxing through Cancer on Thursday night until Saturday afternoon at 2:03 p.m. EST.
Aries March 21 to April 19
You might get questions about your beauty routine this week, Aries. If anyone asks what your secret is, credit the positive vibrations that your friends give you. Venus, your personal planetary ruler of love and money, is warming up your 11th house of friendship. Her influence in this house will bring out the best in you as you learn and socialize. They’re the perfect antidote to our Mercury retrograde. Make plans to visit a spa or host an impromptu sleepover with your besties to whether the cosmic storm. The messenger planet is your personal health and work ruler, so don’t try anything too daring while he’s moving backward. Put your best face forward on Thursday as your career planet Saturn trines Mars. The moon may be void of course, but this alignment is too sweet to sleep on. The energy of your ruling planet matched with Saturn will help you to accomplish any task that you set your mind to! Saturn is a great planner, so start your to-do list so that Mars can help bring your goals to reality. Watch out for weird energy on Friday, when Jupiter and Mercury square. Don’t make any promises that you aren’t 100% sure of keeping, and don’t believe everything that you hear. These two planets will be working against each other, so keep your head down until it passes.
Taurus April 20 to May 20
Your ambition will be impossible to ignore at the beginning of the week, Taurus. The moon is waxing in your sign, helping you to express your priorities to both loved ones and coworkers. The sun will help support you thanks to his illumination in your 11th house of friendship. Our star is responsible for assisting Taurus in matters of home and family. If words escape you this week, take a breather and collect your thoughts. Mercury is in his second week of retrograde, backtracking your progress in financial matters. If you’ve got a contract to sign or a deal to set up, be wary of any documents made that need to be finalized by the 28th. Ask for extensions, or beef up on your knowledge of the matter to make the most informed decision. Your career planet Uranus has only just recently moved into your first house of self, preparing the opportunities that will come to you in the next seven years. That’s plenty of time for you to make significant strides in your professional journey. If you’re itching to get going on your next big idea, Thursday holds promise thanks to a Mars and Saturn trine. The red planet is working to create spiritual balance with our cosmic taskmaster, who is in charge of your educational and travel opportunities. You’re all about planning, but have you considered what move you need to make next to feed your soul? A Jupiter and Mercury square on Friday could create tensions around financial conversations - be wary of guarantees made to you, and making them to others. Remember the golden rule of Mercury Rx — slow your roll!
Gemini May 21 to June 20
You’ve survived the first week of Mercury retrograde, Gemini. So let’s get ready for week number two. Home and family matters that spring up this week should be given special care as your planetary ruler continues to reverse through the sky. Remember that the race towards perfection is all in your head. Take your time with your loved ones, and savor your words before you let them out into the world. You may start to uncover new insights into your faith systems as Uranus, your planet of transformation is making moves in your 12th house of spirituality this week. Keeping a journal could help you to reveal wisdom that was buried deep within yourself.
The moon waxes into your sign on Tuesday morning until Thursday morning. As your personal money planet, she’ll help you to identify any blind spots in your finances. Avoid jumping the gun on Thursday while the moon is void-of-course, as actions taken will likely have little results until the evening when it passes. A Mars and Saturn trine will help you make the right plans and find opportune moments to act. If you’re connected to a partner, avoid serious conversations as Jupiter, your love planet squares against communicative Mercury. If you can let yourself be silly, you’ll be able to enter the weekend as light as a feather! Single Geminis link up with people who share your vest for love. The winter is almost over, and you can feel the sun growing warmer each day.
Cancer June 21 to July 22
It’s ok to feel a little spacy this week, Cancer. You’re adjusting to a new frequency as Mercury reverses his movement. Ease into auto-pilot as the messenger planet is re-adjusts your spiritual perspective. If you’re squinting at the bigger picture, you’ll be more frustrated than someone looking at an optical illusion for the first time. Uranus is shaking your professional burdens away this week thanks to his move out of your 10th house last Wednesday. Make friends and socializing a priority this week while he brightens up your 11th house. The moon waxes in your sign from Thursday night until Saturday afternoon, intensifying your emotions. So tuck in and enjoy your own company while she brings out the best in you. Meanwhile a Saturn and Mars trine arrives on Thursday creating some interesting romantic opportunities for single Cancers. Have you ever considered dating within your professional network? The ringed planet rules your love sector, while Mars helps to bolster your career. When these two planets work in sync, you can lay down plans and action them smoothly. Partnered Cancers might even consider opening up a business venture with their significant other. You’re open to learning more thanks to the sun’s placement in your 9th house of education and travel. Taking your honey on a trip this month could help you both find inspiration that enhances your earning potential as the sun rules Cancer’s financial zone. Embrace your flexibility on Friday when Jupiter squares Mercury. Our largest and luckiest planet is opposing our most communicative one, so anything said on this day should be taken with a grain of salt. If you can avoid overthinking Friday’s conversations, you’ll be ready for a sweet weekend of relaxation.
Leo July 23 to August 22
You’ve been able to take a peek behind the cosmic curtain, Leo. The insights are brought to you by the sun’s gaze on your 8th house of sex, death, and rebirth. Now that you’ve got a grasp on outside perspectives, you can start working on a plan to make your mark on the world. Brainstorm with friends, pick your strategy and embark on your newest journey. Uranus, Leo’s personal planet of love entered your 10th house of career last week, creating the catalyst energy you need to move forward to the status you desire. Don’t forget that we’ve still got a Mercury retrograde in progress before you tear off into the sunset! Work on your plan, and think about how it may impact your financial flow as Mercury is responsible for Leo’s money sector. There are a million great ideas, but how many of them have great execution? Avoid a Fyre Festival situation by getting the details right. You’ll be wise to work on your modesty on Wednesday when the sun squares with Jupiter. It’s essential for you to be confident, but the placement of these planets could have your pride backfire. Thursday is a brighter day when Mars trines your health and work planet, Saturn. Bring your intentions to life, and start small. You’re ready for a whole new era.
Virgo August 23 to September 22
You love progress, Virgo, but it’s important to remember that all good things take time. Practice exercising patience at work while your ruling planet, Mercury, is in retrograde. Our speediest planet is the planetary ruler of your career zone, making his way back through the sky and your professional life. It’s a motion that happens at least three times per year, helping to mold the work that makes you proud and sustains you. Uranus, your personal planetary ruler of health and work, entered your 9th house of expansion last week. He’s delivering you new experiences over the next seven years to shape your calling. A match is made in heaven, Thursday’s Mars and Saturn square will heat things up in the bedroom. The action planet champions Virgo’s realm of sexuality while Saturn rules your pleasure zone. If sparks aren’t flying for you, work through awkwardness, and the fire will rage! This is an ideal positioning for you to get yours. Remove your sharp edges and bask in the glow of intimacy as the Sun warms your 7th house of relationships all week. Shake off any weird vibes that Friday’s Mercury and Jupiter square brings. These two planets usually play nice, so listen to your intuition if something sounds off at work. You can find a work-life balance as long as you learn not to sweat the small stuff.
Libra September 23 to October 22
It’s time for you to do a little backtracking this week, Libra. Mercury is continuing his retrograde, encouraging you to review your spiritual nature. Practice mindfulness during this movement to find inner harmony. Collect confidence at work as the moon waxes, because the moon helps guide your energy as Libra’s career ruler. Last week, innovative Uranus finished up his work in your seventh house of relationships and moved on to your eighth house of sex, death, and rebirth. Partnered Libras will be happy to say goodbye to old conflicts, and single Libras will be excited to find new relationship clarity. Uranus' move into your eighth house signals a new era of self-understanding. Be ready to change your world view, and you’ll be prepared for anything. If you’re in a relationship, mark down Thursday as a night to stay in and enjoy family time. Meanwhile a Saturn - Mars trine arrives, helping to secure a sense of connection. The ringed planet is Libra’s ruler of home and family, while Mars guides love. Pull everyone off the couch as the Sun lights up your 6th house of health - your positive spirit will invigorate them. A Mercury - Jupiter square on Friday muddles up some of your messages. Jupiter is responsible for your communication, while Mercury takes responsibility for your health and work. If a surprising subject comes up, make a note to follow up when the skies are clear of conflict. Misunderstandings will work themselves out in time.
Scorpio October 23 to November 21
Exploring wild ideas could be rewarded on Monday, Scorpio. Mars, your co-ruling planet sextiles Neptune, the planet of dreams. How can you activate your weirdest ideas? Spitball a few of your more off-the-wall concepts with friends, and see what you come up with as a group. Last week’s departure of Uranus from your 6th house deserves a celebration! You’ve conquered challenges around health and hardship, making you one tough nut to crack. The next seven years may require you to soften as your ruling planet moves through your 7th house of relationships. An opportune moment arrives on Thursday when Mars trines with strict Saturn. Turn one of the thoughts that struck you on Monday into a living, breathing project! Avoid asking for feedback on Friday when your financial planet Jupiter squares against communication planet Mercury. Avoid getting too serious during this square, and enjoy the moment. Ham it up while the sun is putting his spotlight on your 5th house of pleasure. Even if you don’t get an idea off the ground, you’ll have a great time trying.
Sagittarius November 22 to December 21
Monday’s Mars - Neptune sextile could offer you a new outlook on a home improvement project, Sagittarius. The action planet is joining up with your planetary ruler of home and family, so connect with the most important people in your life at the beginning of the week, even if it’s only for 10 minutes. Consider what you learned last week from Uranus, the planetary ruler of change. He left your 5th house of pleasure and children, which he had spent seven years in. This week, he begins to make himself comfortable in your 6th house of health, strengthening your well being. A Mars trines Saturn on Thursday which gives you the go-ahead to buy something that will enrich this new lifestyle. The ringed planet rules your finances, which explains your keen ability to save and budget. Fiery Mars encourages you to seize the moment. If you’re worried about collecting too many things, donate, recycle or toss what you no longer need. Get a second opinion from your family while the Sun lights up your 4th house this week. If you have a weird date on Friday, don’t write them off. Conversations with potential and current partners are off-kilter thanks to a Jupiter and Mercury retrograde square. Give them the benefit of the doubt, and open your heart. The messenger planet is working double duty in both your love and career zones. If you come up against a misunderstanding at work on Friday, have faith that you’ll be able to sort it out with grace!
Capricorn December 22 to January 19
You’ve settled into a new way of thinking, Capricorn. Your financial planet Uranus departed from your 4th house last week, bringing new insight into your home and family dynamic for the next seven years. Celebrate your victory with a Mars - Neptune sextile on Monday. The action planet rules Capricorn’s home and family while Neptune is responsible for communication. Focus on family while Mercury, your planetary ruler of health and work, is retrograde. Connect to your foundation while your personal planet of stability moves backward. A second day for uniting home and family arrives on Thursday, as your ruling planet Saturn trines with Mars. Bring your best ideas to the table when it comes to home improvements and family outings and get ready to create some fantastic memories! You’re able to convey your ideas with poise as the Sun brightens your 3rd house of communication. A Jupiter - Mercury square on Friday could catch you off guard when expressing your spiritual beliefs. The planet of luck rules your sense of faith, and when opposed to a retrograde Mercury, words can be misinterpreted. Clear your mind in anticipation of this event, and you’ll handle each conversation with unmatched agility.
Aquarius January 20 to February 18
Keep an eye on your bank account on Monday, Aquarius. Mars will sextile with Neptune, your financial planet instigating some changes that may not be top of mind. Did you forget to cancel a subscription you’re not using anymore? This isn’t a day to fear, but rather a happy wake-up call to help you save money. Creating a healthy relationship with your cash is vital to building long term success. Last week, Uranus your ruling planet made his way into your 4th house of home and family. As you start your days, notice the confidence that you’ve grown in the past seven years, thanks to his presence in your 3rd house of communication. It’s the basis for every good relationship. You’re feeling strong, as your health and work ruler waxes throughout the week. The moon is here to help you change your “I think I can” to “I know I can.” Your personal love planet, the sun bolsters this as he brightens your 2nd house of cash. More confidence arrives on Thursday when action planet Mars trines with Saturn, your personal ruler of spirituality. Open up to your loved ones about your deeper needs, and talk with your friends about how they express their belief systems. You could be inspired to take a journey of self-discovery.
Pisces February 19 to March 20
Your daydreams could create a eureka moment on Monday when your ruling planet Neptune squares with your financial ruler Mars. Be ready for inspiration whenever she strikes with a pen and paper. You don’t want to leave anything up to chance while Mercury is in retrograde. The moon, your personal planetary ruler of creativity, is waxing all week, setting the stage for success. Radical Uranus left your 2nd house of finances last week and is opening up your 3rd house of communication to help the world better understand your thoughts. On Thursday a Mars and Saturn trine connects your newfound financial understanding to a sense of responsibility and planning. That same day, a void-of-course period arrives lasting from morning until early evening - stick to planning, and avoid asking for any favors while the moon is MIA. The sun, Pisces ruler of daily habits inspires confidence as he moves through your first house of self. Keep your ears perked at the office on Friday when Jupiter squares against Mercury. Our solar system’s giant is your personal career ruler, while Mercury assists with home and family. Keep your wits about you as conversations can leave reality without accountability during this square.
