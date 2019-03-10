Your Horoscope This Week

How are you adjusting to the new vibes, stargazers? We’re well into our first Mercury retrograde of the year, and it’s definitely slowing our reactions and need for speed. Our thoughts are drawn to everything the second house of finances, as Uranus entered Taurus last week to create change and bring challenges our way. The sun continues to illuminate the sign of Pisces this week, keeping us tender and dreamy. A Mars and Neptune sextile arrives on the 10th, arousing our confidence in creativity! It’s safe to trust your gut on Thursday when action planet Mars trines with Saturn, our cosmic taskmaster. Together these planets will build the perfect setting for us to make smart and informed decisions. Friday’s Mercury - Jupiter square could cause some tempers to flare. When these two planets link up, it’s usually a celebratory occasion. However thanks to the messenger planet’s backward movement and ill-suited position, we could experience some miscommunications, unfulfilled promises, and general snafus.

On Sunday, the moon waxes through Taurus until early Tuesday morning. She will be void of course (VOC) from 5:30 a.m. until 11:47 a.m. EST, so save your talking points until after lunch when she enters expressive Gemini. Actions taken during this time usually result as moot points - so conserve your energy! The moon will remain in Gemini until 8:30 a.m. EST on Thursday when she enters a second extended VOC period lasting until 5:49 p.m. EST. Put your attention on administrative tasks and get organized until this null event passes. The moon springs back into action, waxing through Cancer on Thursday night until Saturday afternoon at 2:03 p.m. EST.

Aries

March 21 to April 19 You might get questions about your beauty routine this week, Aries. If anyone asks what your secret is, credit the positive vibrations that your friends give you. Venus, your personal planetary ruler of love and money, is warming up your 11th house of friendship. Her influence in this house will bring out the best in you as you learn and socialize. They’re the perfect antidote to our Mercury retrograde. Make plans to visit a spa or host an impromptu sleepover with your besties to whether the cosmic storm. The messenger planet is your personal health and work ruler, so don’t try anything too daring while he’s moving backward. Put your best face forward on Thursday as your career planet Saturn trines Mars. The moon may be void of course, but this alignment is too sweet to sleep on. The energy of your ruling planet matched with Saturn will help you to accomplish any task that you set your mind to! Saturn is a great planner, so start your to-do list so that Mars can help bring your goals to reality. Watch out for weird energy on Friday, when Jupiter and Mercury square. Don’t make any promises that you aren’t 100% sure of keeping, and don’t believe everything that you hear. These two planets will be working against each other, so keep your head down until it passes. Celia Jacobs. More

Taurus

April 20 to May 20 Your ambition will be impossible to ignore at the beginning of the week, Taurus. The moon is waxing in your sign, helping you to express your priorities to both loved ones and coworkers. The sun will help support you thanks to his illumination in your 11th house of friendship. Our star is responsible for assisting Taurus in matters of home and family. If words escape you this week, take a breather and collect your thoughts. Mercury is in his second week of retrograde, backtracking your progress in financial matters. If you’ve got a contract to sign or a deal to set up, be wary of any documents made that need to be finalized by the 28th. Ask for extensions, or beef up on your knowledge of the matter to make the most informed decision. Your career planet Uranus has only just recently moved into your first house of self, preparing the opportunities that will come to you in the next seven years. That’s plenty of time for you to make significant strides in your professional journey. If you’re itching to get going on your next big idea, Thursday holds promise thanks to a Mars and Saturn trine. The red planet is working to create spiritual balance with our cosmic taskmaster, who is in charge of your educational and travel opportunities. You’re all about planning, but have you considered what move you need to make next to feed your soul? A Jupiter and Mercury square on Friday could create tensions around financial conversations - be wary of guarantees made to you, and making them to others. Remember the golden rule of Mercury Rx — slow your roll! Cachetejack. More

Gemini

May 21 to June 20 You’ve survived the first week of Mercury retrograde, Gemini. So let’s get ready for week number two. Home and family matters that spring up this week should be given special care as your planetary ruler continues to reverse through the sky. Remember that the race towards perfection is all in your head. Take your time with your loved ones, and savor your words before you let them out into the world. You may start to uncover new insights into your faith systems as Uranus, your planet of transformation is making moves in your 12th house of spirituality this week. Keeping a journal could help you to reveal wisdom that was buried deep within yourself. The moon waxes into your sign on Tuesday morning until Thursday morning. As your personal money planet, she’ll help you to identify any blind spots in your finances. Avoid jumping the gun on Thursday while the moon is void-of-course, as actions taken will likely have little results until the evening when it passes. A Mars and Saturn trine will help you make the right plans and find opportune moments to act. If you’re connected to a partner, avoid serious conversations as Jupiter, your love planet squares against communicative Mercury. If you can let yourself be silly, you’ll be able to enter the weekend as light as a feather! Single Geminis link up with people who share your vest for love. The winter is almost over, and you can feel the sun growing warmer each day. Amber Vittoria. More