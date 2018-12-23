Your Horoscope This Week

Beware of misunderstandings this week, stargazers. Communication planet Mercury squares our dream planet, Neptune, on Monday. If you feel like someone isn’t picking up what you’re laying down, try to communicate your ideas in the simplest way possible. When these two planets clash, it’s easy for us to misinterpret each other’s intentions.
Luckily, last week’s full moon will shine luck into our lives, imbuing us with positive emotional energy and charging us up for the final full week of the year. The moon wanes in Cancer until Monday around noon. She moves into Leo from Monday midday until Wednesday afternoon, coaxing the attention-seeking out of all of us. If you’re celebrating Christmas, you’ll be focusing on the reactions that you get from your gifts and the dinner table will be a loud and loving place. Make sure to show care and kindness to your family members, as we’re all looking to connect.
From Wednesday to Friday afternoon, the moon shifts into Virgo, helping us prepare to get back to work and greet the new year! The moon spends Friday afternoon until Saturday in Libra, giving us a second wind to catch up with friends after the mid-week break.
Venus, the planet of love and beauty, will form a sextile with Pluto, the planet of death and rebirth, on Friday. These two planets work together to tap into your subconscious desires for intimacy and financial security.
Aries March 21 to April 19
The moon, your personal planet of home and family life, will be waning following last Saturday's full moon in Cancer. You might feel a little vulnerable on Monday. On this same day, Mercury, your personal planet of health and work, will square with Neptune, your planetary ruler of spirituality. If you’re going to be visiting with family, you may have a difficult time relating to each other.
Are you trying to find deeper fulfillment in your work, Aries? If you must speak to your manager, make sure that they understand where you’re coming from. Soften the blow by explaining what you’re grateful for before giving them your honest truth. Family members are great to vent to, but if you start to notice their eyes glossing over, you’ll know you’ve gone too far.
You'll feel much more comfortable on Tuesday, when the moon moves into Leo, drumming up a mood of celebration and showmanship. Suggest a game of charades or a round of karaoke to boost everyone’s spirits and egos! Venus, your personal planet of both love and money, will sextile with Pluto on Friday. You’ll be ending your week thinking about how you can generate more of both in your life next year.
Taurus April 20 to May 20
On Sunday, we’ll still be basking in the glow of Cancer’s full moon, satisfied that we got in touch with our emotions. Unfortunately, that lunar glow may not translate on Monday, when communication planet and the ruler of your finances, Mercury, squares with Neptune, generating tension. If you can avoid having conversations about cash at the start of the week, you’ll be better off. Money is a touchy subject, and if you’re asking for a raise or to cash in on debts owed to you this week, you could be misunderstood. When the messenger planet squares with Neptune, starting conversations about finances will be awkward and your questions may be difficult to follow.
On Friday, your ruling planet, Venus, will sextile with Pluto, your personal planet of love. Singles will find themselves redefining their relationship needs. This will help you to create better boundaries for relationships to come. Venus helps you to navigate the decisions you make relating to health and work.
Gemini May 21 to June 20
If you spent your weekend assessing your finances, you’ll have the luck of this past Saturday's full moon in Cancer to help you through this week! Mercury and Neptune square on Monday, creating a disconnect between how we communicate with and hear each other. The messenger planet rules all matters related to home and family, while the planet of dreams is in charge of your career. You may have a hard time talking about your job and aspirations around your family if you’re together for Christmas Eve.
Instead of speaking just about yourself, ask others about what they’re planning for the new year. Exercise patience, as they may press you to share first. On Friday, Venus is sextile with Pluto, your personal planet of health and work. Back in the office this week? Find ways to beautify your space or create a routine that inspires you to take on the new year in style!
Cancer June 21 to July 22
You’re feeling energized from last Saturday’s full moon in your sign, Cancer (it helps that the moon is your ruling planet). The moon wanes in your sign on Monday and moves into Leo on Tuesday and stays there until Wednesday. Be on the lookout for people seeking recognition! You’re the Zodiac’s nurturer, so help cheer loved ones on when it looks like they could use a confidence boost.
On Monday, Mercury squares with Neptune. Mercury represents your spirituality, while Neptune rules your luck and fortune. You may have some exciting ideas about how the two connect, but hold off on voicing those thoughts until this square passes. Whoever is listening may not understand what you’re trying to say, thanks to these two planets scrambling the signals. Make plans with your family on Friday when Venus forms a favorable sextile with Pluto. She’s the planetary ruler of home and family for you, while Pluto helps you to relax as your personal planet of recreation.
Leo July 23 to August 22
The week starts off on a foggy note when Mercury squares with Neptune on Monday. Just about everyone will feel confused as the planet responsible for our flow of communication works against the planet of dreams. You’ve got big ideas, but you may end up starting conversations about cash that don't go anywhere, thanks to this tricky square. Luckily, most people will be on holiday or checked out thoroughly, so save your thoughts for when you return to the office.
Everyone’s trying to get on your level when the moon moves into your sign in the middle of the week. This could easily prove delightful or irksome — either way, enjoy the holiday and share the spotlight! You’re finding a better work-life balance on Friday when Venus and Pluto form a sextile. Big V is your personal planet of career, while little P manages your home and family life. They’re going to help you finish the year off right by revealing simple ways to create harmony and success!
Virgo August 23 to September 22
If you’re off work this week, try relax as much as you plan and fine-tune your holiday plans. Anything that can keep your mind off of your job is an excellent idea while Mercury squares with Neptune, especially if you’re in a relationship. Your career planet is at odds with your personal planet of love and dreams. If you try to explain your latest ambitions to your partner during this square, they might not follow you in the way you want them to. If you feel like you’ve really hit a great idea, write it down and come back to it later, with fresh eyes.
On Friday, your financial planet, Venus, forms a lovely sextile with Pluto, the planet of rebirth and transformation. You may be inspired to seek out a new source of income. Whatever you do, trust that you’ll be comfortable with money. Keep an eye on the post-Christmas sales to treat yourself for a successful end to 2018.
Libra September 23 to October 22
This past Saturday’s full moon in Cancer may have stirred up some feelings about your current position at work. Are you thinking about what you want to accomplish in the new year? With the moon ruling your career zone, your feelings about work tend to change with the lunar cycle. Take a break from your reflections on Monday, when Mercury squares with Neptune. It’s going to be hard to string a sentence together that people can relate to. The communication planet rules your deeper sense of self, while Neptune is in charge of health and work for you.
You’ll find a better flow on Friday when your ruling planet, Venus, is sextile with Pluto! The littlest planet helps you manage your money and this week it'll spark your desire for a little treat. Friday is an excellent day to exchange any gifts that you accepted but needed “a different size” in.
Scorpio October 23 to November 21
Monday starts off on an odd note, thanks to Mercury squaring against Neptune. You are one of the few signs who isn’t all that affected by Mercury, but the people around you may be going a little haywire, Scorp. The planet of speech and coordination is at odds with the planet of illusion and dreams. People may share some grand ideas that sound more than a little strange. Take everything everyone says with a grain of salt. Their plans may not be fully formed yet!
On Friday, Venus is sextile with Pluto, setting a romantic mood. Venus is your personal ruler of love, while Pluto rules your sign. When the two form a favorable aspect, your desire to transform your romantic relationships will increase. If you’re in a relationship, take your partner out on the town to reconnect. Single Scorpios will feel a renewed energy brewing in their souls!
Sagittarius November 22 to December 21
If you’re hosting family over the holidays, consider Monday a write-off when it comes to conversation. Mercury will square with Neptune, creating some mental friction. It's going to be hard to talk about your job, relationship status, and living conditions (and really, what else do relatives ask about?). Your aspirations for work and love are ruled by Mercury while Neptune, the planet of dreams, is the ruler of your home and family areas. If you feel like your words are getting away from you, take a pause and focus on listening to your loved ones instead.
The air will clear by Friday, when Venus and Pluto are sextile. Venus is your personal planet of health and work, while Pluto inspires your ever-changing search for meaning. If you find a trick that helps you maintain mental clarity, hold on to it and make it a habit in 2019.
Capricorn December 22 to January 19
Emotions ran deep last Saturday, when the full moon entered Cancer, your opposite sign. After encouraging you to listen to your psyche and nurture your emotions, the moon, your personal planet of love, will wane all week. You’ll notice some people hamming it up from Monday afternoon to Wednesday, when the moon is in Leo. If you’re celebrating this holiday season, embrace their energy and let loose!
Watch out for mixed messages on Monday, when Mercury squares with Neptune. You’ll want to explain some of your dreamier ideas, but they could come out wrong. Put your thoughts to paper and bounce them off a close friend before putting them all the way out there. On Friday, your career planet, Venus, will enter a beautiful sextile with Pluto, the planet of transformation. Spend the day brainstorming how you want to take over the world!
Aquarius January 20 to February 18
After last Saturday’s full moon in Cancer, you’re ready to wind all the way down, Cancer. As the planetary ruler of your health and work, the moon may have made you feel like you were hurtling toward the finish line before the holidays hit. On Monday, messenger planet Mercury squares against Neptune, your personal planet of communication. Of all the signs, yours might have the hardest time explaining your thoughts clearly and concisely. Luckily, everyone else will be in the same boat, so consider Monday a day to give everyone the benefit of the doubt.
On Friday, you’ll be able to find a solution to creating a better balance between your personal and professional lives. Venus, your planetary ruler of home and family, will be sextile with Pluto, your cosmic career helper!
Pisces February 19 to March 20
Saturday’s full moon in fellow water sign Cancer really helped you connect with your feelings and creativity! If you came up with some brilliant ideas over the weekend, let them marinate before you share them with the world. On Monday, communication planet Mercury will square with Neptune. This square will throw everyone’s ability to communicate way,
way off. Neptune is your ruling planet, so you may find this square especially frustrating. Don’t let your ideas die on paper, Pisces — remind yourself to pick them up again in 2019 when everyone is fresh to receive information post-vacation.
On Friday, Venus, the planet of charm and beauty will form a sextile with Pluto, the planet of rebirth. Will you adopt a brand new look for your NYE celebrations next week? Go shopping and begin your transformation — what a brilliant way to end 2019!
Illustrated by Abbie Winters.