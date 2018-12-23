Your Horoscope This Week

Beware of misunderstandings this week, stargazers. Communication planet Mercury squares our dream planet, Neptune, on Monday. If you feel like someone isn’t picking up what you’re laying down, try to communicate your ideas in the simplest way possible. When these two planets clash, it’s easy for us to misinterpret each other’s intentions.

Luckily, last week’s full moon will shine luck into our lives, imbuing us with positive emotional energy and charging us up for the final full week of the year. The moon wanes in Cancer until Monday around noon. She moves into Leo from Monday midday until Wednesday afternoon, coaxing the attention-seeking out of all of us. If you’re celebrating Christmas, you’ll be focusing on the reactions that you get from your gifts and the dinner table will be a loud and loving place. Make sure to show care and kindness to your family members, as we’re all looking to connect.

From Wednesday to Friday afternoon, the moon shifts into Virgo, helping us prepare to get back to work and greet the new year! The moon spends Friday afternoon until Saturday in Libra, giving us a second wind to catch up with friends after the mid-week break.

Venus, the planet of love and beauty, will form a sextile with Pluto, the planet of death and rebirth, on Friday. These two planets work together to tap into your subconscious desires for intimacy and financial security.

Aries

March 21 to April 19 The moon, your personal planet of home and family life, will be waning following last Saturday's full moon in Cancer. You might feel a little vulnerable on Monday. On this same day, Mercury, your personal planet of health and work, will square with Neptune, your planetary ruler of spirituality. If you’re going to be visiting with family, you may have a difficult time relating to each other. Are you trying to find deeper fulfillment in your work, Aries? If you must speak to your manager, make sure that they understand where you’re coming from. Soften the blow by explaining what you’re grateful for before giving them your honest truth. Family members are great to vent to, but if you start to notice their eyes glossing over, you’ll know you’ve gone too far. You'll feel much more comfortable on Tuesday, when the moon moves into Leo, drumming up a mood of celebration and showmanship. Suggest a game of charades or a round of karaoke to boost everyone’s spirits and egos! Venus, your personal planet of both love and money, will sextile with Pluto on Friday. You’ll be ending your week thinking about how you can generate more of both in your life next year.

Illustrated by Abbie Winters. More

Taurus

April 20 to May 20 On Sunday, we’ll still be basking in the glow of Cancer’s full moon, satisfied that we got in touch with our emotions. Unfortunately, that lunar glow may not translate on Monday, when communication planet and the ruler of your finances, Mercury, squares with Neptune, generating tension. If you can avoid having conversations about cash at the start of the week, you’ll be better off. Money is a touchy subject, and if you’re asking for a raise or to cash in on debts owed to you this week, you could be misunderstood. When the messenger planet squares with Neptune, starting conversations about finances will be awkward and your questions may be difficult to follow. On Friday, your ruling planet, Venus, will sextile with Pluto, your personal planet of love. Singles will find themselves redefining their relationship needs. This will help you to create better boundaries for relationships to come. Venus helps you to navigate the decisions you make relating to health and work. Illustrated by Abbie Winters. More

Gemini

May 21 to June 20 If you spent your weekend assessing your finances, you’ll have the luck of this past Saturday's full moon in Cancer to help you through this week! Mercury and Neptune square on Monday, creating a disconnect between how we communicate with and hear each other. The messenger planet rules all matters related to home and family, while the planet of dreams is in charge of your career. You may have a hard time talking about your job and aspirations around your family if you’re together for Christmas Eve. Instead of speaking just about yourself, ask others about what they’re planning for the new year. Exercise patience, as they may press you to share first. On Friday, Venus is sextile with Pluto, your personal planet of health and work. Back in the office this week? Find ways to beautify your space or create a routine that inspires you to take on the new year in style! Illustrated by Abbie Winters. More