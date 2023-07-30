'So horrendous': At least 30 dead dogs found at animal rescue that allegedly hoarded animals

CINCINNATI, Ohio — Dog wardens found at least 30 dead dogs and dozens of living dogs in "the most horrible conditions they have ever seen" at an Ohio animal rescue, the Butler County Sheriff's Office said Friday.

The dog wardens seized 90 living dogs and puppies from the Helping Hands for Furry Paws animal rescue in Madison Township, the sheriff's office said in a news release. At least 30 additional were found dead in various states of decomposition packed into five different refrigerators and freezers, some of which were not functional.

Both adult dogs and puppies were being housed in several structures on two separate properties, according to the sheriff's office. One of the structures was a single garage that housed more than 25 dogs with no ventilation or air conditioning and had an indoor temperature of 89 degrees.

Numerous animals were also housed together in cages filled with urine and feces, and one cage contained a mother and eight newborn puppies, the sheriff's office added. The animals did not have food or water.

When dog wardens searched the main house, the sheriff's office said the odor was "strong enough to burn their eyes." They found 11 adult dogs inside, some caged together.

"Conditions were so horrendous that Deputy Dog Wardens had to leave the structure numerous times to catch their breath," the release states.

The rescue's owner, Ronda Murphy, is facing dozens of charges of neglect and cruelty to companion animals, both felony and misdemeanor counts.

The incident is the latest animal cruelty and neglect case in the state.

Last month, humane agents found nearly 150 dead dogs at a home owned by an operator of a nonprofit animal rescue organization. The 68-year-old operator is now facing 146 felony charges.

The Butler County Sheriff's Office seized dozens of dogs from an animal rescue in Madison Township.

What is Helping Hands for Furry Paws?

Ohio business records show Helping Hands for Furry Paws was established as a nonprofit in July 2016.

"Here at Helping Hands For Furry Paws, we are driven by a single goal to save as many dogs as we can. We love seniors and believe every dog deserves a chance," the animal rescue's mission statement reads.

Its status with the Ohio Secretary of State's Office was changed to canceled in July 2021 for failure to file a statement of continued existence. The animal rescue's tax exempt status was also revoked by the IRS for failure to file informational tax forms three years straight, records show.

Property records show Murphy owns two properties in Madison Township and one of the properties was listed as the primary address for Helping Hands for Furry Paws.

Where were the surviving dogs taken?

All of the dogs seized by the sheriff's office were taken to the Animal Friends Humane Society in Hamilton, according to a post on the nonprofit's Facebook page.

"Currently, our staff and volunteers are working tirelessly to feed, water, cage, vet, and show all these new dogs love and compassion," the post reads.

None of the dogs are up for adoption yet because they have to be held until the case against Murphy is resolved and the animals can be signed into the organization's custody.

Latest state animal cruelty case

In June, humane agents found 146 dogs "in varying stages of decay" and confined in crates at a home in Mantua Township, the Portage Animal Protective League said.

The agency had obtained a warrant to search the home after receiving a tip that an animal-cruelty charge was pending in another jurisdiction against the home's owner, Barbara Wible. According to the agency, Wible was the president and co-founder of nonprofit animal rescue organization Canine Lifeline.

In response to the incident, Canine Lifeline said in a statement that it was "shocked, horrified and confused to learn of the devastating revelations regarding its president and co-founder." Wible was hospitalized June 2 after she had collapsed in her home, the organization said.

The organization added that volunteers were unaware of the conditions of Wible's home and the number of dogs she hoarded.

"After first responders reported to her home in response to this medical emergency, an investigation was triggered that has uncovered overwhelming evidence of ongoing fatal animal neglect in both her current residence in Parma as well as her former home in Mantua," the organization said.

Wible was indicted on 146 counts of fifth-degree felony cruelty to a companion animals on July 20.

Animal hoarding a complex issue

According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, animal hoarding "often encompasses mental health, animal welfare and public safety concerns."

The issue can be identified as an accumulation of animals where a person is unable to provide minimum standards of care, including nutrition, sanitation, shelter, veterinary care and socialization, according to the Animal Humane Society.

Hoarding is the leading animal cruelty crisis for companion animals in the United States, the organization said.

Cases of animal hoarding can vary but in severe cases, animals are either found living in cages with poor conditions or already deceased, according to the Animal Humane Society. And in some cases, the guardians of these animals often believe they are helping their animals and deny their inability to adequately care for them.

Animal welfare organizations have urged overwhelmed caregivers and hoarders to seek treatment and ongoing support.

“In my experience, all hoarders feel an overwhelming sense of responsibility to protect their animals from society,” humane agent Ashley Pudas told the Animal Humane Society. “So removing animals from someone’s home can be an extremely difficult event to get through. It requires a lot of reassurance and patience.”

Contributing: Jeff Saunders and Diane Smith, Record-Courier, part of the USA TODAY Network

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: 30 dead dogs found in animal abuse and hoarding case