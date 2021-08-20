‘A horrible agreement’: New union contract for KCPD leaves 48-hour rule in place

Glenn E. Rice
·5 min read

A new union contract for Kansas City police, approved earlier this month, calls for the appointment of a coordinator who will oversee disciplinary investigations.

The Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners unanimously approved the new collective bargaining agreement with the Kansas City Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 99 during a closed teleconference session on Aug. 3.

Bishop Mark C. Tolbert, police board president, said he was pleased that the two sides were able to reach an agreement.

“It seems that all entities got what was necessary to make the deal,” Tolbert said in a text message to The Star.

But the contract falls far short of addressing the most serious concerns of many community members. Leaders of civil rights organizations have been joined by Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker in criticizing a union contract provision that gives officers 48-hours to give a statement to investigators after shooting someone.

Activists wanted that 48-hour rule repealed, and asked for other changes including not giving officers accused of misconduct full access to evidence before they make a statement and adding drug testing after police shootings.

None of those provisions were changed in the new contract, which remains in force until 2024.

“It is a horrible agreement and this further substantiates the case for local control,” said Gwen Grant, president/CEO of the Urban League of Greater Kansas City. “[Union president] Brad Lemon and the FOP has done an outstanding job protecting the interests of police officers.

“Unfortunately, the Board of Police Commissioners has not provided that same level of protection for the citizens of Kansas City when they put their imprimatur on this bargaining agreement.”

The union contract and the lack of local control of the police department have continued to be controversial issues for the KCPD, which has been dogged for years by complaints of police brutality and a lack of accountability.

Community activists have repeatedly called for Police Chief Rick Smith to be removed, saying that he has failed to hold accountable police officers accused of using excessive force. Five white police officers are currently facing criminal charges, accused of violent crimes against Black people.

Representatives for the police union declined Friday to comment on the new contract.

The previous agreement between the police board and the union expired on Jan. 31. but the terms of the previous agreement remained in force until a new contract was signed.

Disciplinary coordinator

The new agreement calls for Smith to appoint a police major who will serve as Education, Accountability and Disciplinary Coordinator, a newly appointed position.

That person is tasked with coordinating the police department’s disciplinary process and identifying officers who may need remedial training.

The disciplinary coordinator has the authority to review the files, statements and other evidence of officers as part of an internal affairs investigation, according to the agreement.

The coordinator can issue any discipline, including suspending an officer to up to five days without pay, if appropriate. The officer under investigation may receive a copy of the entire investigative file, including audio, video and transcribed statement. The department is permitted to request a protective order to redact all personally identifiable witness information.

No information about the internal investigation can be shared with anyone who is not representing the accused officer.

The officer is allowed to file a grievance within 14 days after any discipline is issued, according to the new contract.

48-hour rule

According to the union contract, an officer being investigated in a shooting is given up to 48 hours before making a statement to investigators. Officers have two working days to complete reports on other use of force incidents.

On disciplinary investigations, officers are given 24 hours to obtain a lawyer and 48 hours to make a statement. The contract allows the officer under investigation to access police reports and video from the incident unless an investigator objects.

Police union representatives have said officers should be allowed to take at least two sleep cycles before giving statements because their memories can be affected by the stress from traumatic events.

Baker has previously said that those protections for are unfair because they only apply to officers and not civilians.

Campaign Zero, a national police accountability organization, has called for the provision to be removed from police union contracts.

The Justice Department, in cities where it has entered into consent decrees designed to reform troubled police departments, has required independent investigators to take statements from officers as quickly as possible, often at the scene. The KCPD is not under a consent decree.

Calls for outside investigation

The Urban League and several other groups have requested the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate the Kansas City police department for a pattern of civil rights violations and using excessive force, particularly against Black men.

A police spokesman said at the time, the department is already working with the Justice Department to report possible civil rights violations or excessive force under a 2015 memorandum of understanding.

On July 2, 2020, Smith signed a special order saying that all police shootings that caused death or serious injury of anyone would be investigated by an outside agency, which has been the Missouri Highway Patrol.

Kansas City police Chief Rick Smith waits for an event on &#x00201c;Operation LeGend: Combatting Violent Crime in American Cities,&#x00201d; to begin in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, July 22, 2020, in Washington.
Kansas City police Chief Rick Smith waits for an event on “Operation LeGend: Combatting Violent Crime in American Cities,” to begin in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, July 22, 2020, in Washington.

The special order that requires outside investigations is not a part of the contract with the police union.

The police union has filed a grievance opposing the use of outside investigators without the union’s input.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Republican senator calls on Biden to reappoint Powell to top Fed job

    (Reuters) -President Joe Biden should keep Jerome Powell at the helm of the Federal Reserve for another four years to build confidence in an improving economy that still faces significant risks, Senator Steve Daines said in a letter to the president on Thursday. His letter was the first formal call for Powell's reappointment from a member of the Senate Banking Committee, which votes on U.S. central bank nominees before they are considered by the full Senate. Renominating Powell, whose term expires in February, "would send a strong signal to households, businesses, and consumers that the head of the Federal Reserve continues to enjoy broad bipartisan support, and will act as necessary to achieve its dual mandate of price stability and maximum employment," Daines wrote.

  • The high cost of landscaping is a problem for wildfire defense

    Yard debris like dry leaves, branches, and unkempt trees are a fuel for wildfires to spread quickly and ferociously. California law requires property owners in fire prone areas to maintain their properties in order to slow or stop the spread of wildfires. According to a report by the Oakland Firesafe Council, the cost of hiring tree trimmers and pruners was the number one reason why homeowners did not maintain their properties.

  • What the NBA got right and wrong on Christmas Day schedule

    Sports Seriously: Mackenzie Salmon and Lorenzo Reyes discuss what the NBA got right and who got snubbed from the league's Christmas Day showcase.

  • Best things to know when bringing kids to a NASCAR race

    Attending a NASCAR race in-person provides one of the best bonding experiences between parents and their children. Even if they‘ve attended numerous races before, especially when they were kids themselves, parents can still get as starstruck at a NASCAR race as their children. The sights, sounds and smells all provide a sensory experience not found […]

  • Prosecutors accuse R. Kelly of knowingly infecting people with herpes

    According to his personal physician of 25 years, R. Kelly knowingly infected people with herpes, which he reportedly has had […] The post Prosecutors accuse R. Kelly of knowingly infecting people with herpes appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Are Democrats going to Benghazi Biden?

    Congress is launching not one but four investigations about the Afghanistan withdrawal

  • Booster shots of COVID vaccine likely for certain individuals in Singapore

    Singapore's expert committee on COVID-19 vaccinations is actively reviewing and developing recommendations on booster shots, said the COVID-19 multi-ministry taskforce on Thursday (19 August).

  • Capitol bomb threat suspect charged with threatening to use weapon of mass destruction

    The man arrested Thursday on the U.S. Capitol complex after telling police he had an explosive was criminally charged Friday over the bomb threat.

  • Heat-related deaths are expected to rise after 1.7 million people died in 2019 due to extreme temperatures: study

    While cold weather is linked to more deaths, two new studies find that extreme heat can be more harmful in areas where it’s already hot.

  • Man accused of Houston serial killings formally sentenced to death

    William Reece, now sentenced to Oklahoma's death row, is also accused of the high-profile murders of two girls in the Houston area.

  • GM workers in Mexico defeat union in first test of U.S. trade deal

    Workers at a General Motors Co pickup-truck plant in central Mexico have voted to scrap their collective contract, opening the door for them to oust one of Mexico's largest labor organizations as their union under a new trade deal. The vote, with safeguards agreed upon by Mexico and the United States to ensure a fair vote, was the first test of labor rules under an accord https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/mexico-autos-town-labor-rights-falter-despite-us-trade-deal-2021-05-03 that replaced the 1994 North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). The outcome marks a defeat for one of the most powerful unions in Mexico while representing an opening for workers to freely choose independent groups they feel will best fight for their interests.

  • Amanda Gorman joins top activists in calling on Biden to support Afghan women and girls

    Prominent women's rights advocates, including poet laureate Amanda Gorman, are calling on the Biden administration to protect and support Afghan women and girls and "honor its commitment to gender equity."Why it matters: The activists — including the actors Connie Britton and Charlize Theron, fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg, and Facebook’s Sheryl Sandberg — are the latest advocates to try to increase pressure on President Biden to do more for Afghans who could face persecution from the Ta

  • Police jailed a man for murder; algorithm was key evidence

    Michael Williams’ wife pleaded with him to remember their fishing trips with the grandchildren, how he used to braid her hair, anything to jar him back to his world outside the concrete walls of Cook County Jail. Williams was arrested last August, accused of murdering a young man from the neighborhood who asked him for a ride during a night of unrest over police brutality. The key evidence came from video of a car driving through an intersection, and a loud bang picked up by acoustic sensors.

  • Louisiana launches $7.5M college vaccine incentive program

    Gov. John Bel Edwards and the Louisiana Department of Health have announced a new $7.5 million vaccine incentive program for college students, the latest taxpayer-funded giveaway aimed at increasing the state’s COVID-19 vaccination rate.

  • Letters to the Editor: Larry Elder bashes the media, offers no solutions. Remind you of an ex-president?

    Larry Elder knows how to talk in a way that draws attention. That doesn't mean California should make him its governor.

  • Administrators who violate the 1st Amendment rights do not deserve protection of qualified immunity

    'Qualified immunity' has been used as an excuse for the police to abuse civil rights. Does the doctrine protect college administrators?

  • Lions look to Swift, Williams, others to improve run game

    The Detroit Lions plan to lean on a backfield tandem of D’Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams this season, and newly acquired running back Craig Reynolds showed a flash of promise in the team’s preseason opener. Swift, the Lions’ second-round draft pick in 2020, figures to be the centerpiece of Detroit’s running game. Coach Dan Campbell said Swift is trending in the right direction, but he isn’t expecting to use the running back Saturday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Lions' second preseason game.

  • Iowa man charged in Capitol riot may be returned to jail

    A prosecutor says an Iowa man seen in a videotaped confrontation with a police officer during the Capitol insurrection should be returned to jail until trial because he violated terms of his release by watching anti-government internet videos about the Jan. 6 attack. Douglas Jensen was released in July after spending six months in jail. Thirty days later, on Aug. 13, a pretrial services officer found Jensen in his garage in Des Moines listening to the news on a video-sharing website similar to YouTube that features anti-vaccine and anti-government content, according to a court filing Thursday.

  • What does the 2020 US Census really mean for the future of Black citizens?

    The 2020 U.S. Census tells a powerful and yet troubling story for the future of America that is yet to […] The post What does the 2020 US Census really mean for the future of Black citizens? appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Oxygen plant among earthquake-damaged buildings in Haiti

    As if Haiti’s 7.2 magnitude earthquake, a tropical storm and the coronavirus pandemic weren’t enough, the temblor damaged the only medical oxygen plant in the southern part of the country. The building that housed the oxygen concentrator machines that the region depended on partially collapsed, and the machines were upended. The Etheuss company is run by the a family famous for their vetiver perfume oils plant in the city of Les Cayes, one of the areas hardest hit by Saturday's earthquake.