'Horrid' Kevin McCarthy Called Out For Hypocritical Statement On Integrity

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) is being put on blast for “hypocrisy” after he booted two Democratic lawmakers from their committee assignments.

McCarthy on Thursday kicked Reps. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) and Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) off the intelligence committee, a move critics said was little more than payback for Democrats giving the boot to Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) from their committees in 2021.

“Integrity matters more,” McCarthy wrote in a letter to House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) and then posted online.

Critics were quick to point out that McCarthy put Greene, a conspiracy theorist who spoke at a white nationalist event last year, on both the oversight and Homeland Security committees. He also gave two committee assignments each to Gosar and Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.), the lawmaker facing calls to resign from within his own party after his long list of lies was revealed.

They called him out on Twitter:

Speaker McCarthy is blocking @RepAdamSchiff and @RepSwalwell from the House Intelligence Committee claiming HE questions THEIR integrity. The hypocrisy would be laughable if it wasn't so sad and dishonest. — Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon (@RepMGS) January 25, 2023

Weak. Dishonest. Evil.

He is a horrid Speaker, but his reign will be mercifully short.

And America will survive him. https://t.co/G0IlAk691c — Billy Ray (@BillyRay5229) January 25, 2023

He seated Gosar, Greene and Santos, as well as others he knows full well are batshit. But just listen to his sanctimony. https://t.co/WeDkoEX0Dc — Helen Kennedy 🌻 (@HelenKennedy) January 25, 2023

From the guy who put Marjorie Taylor Greene on the oversight committee.



This is vindictive hypocrisy at its worst. It endangers our nation. https://t.co/JDBWpCUFt9 — Jennifer Horn (@NHJennifer) January 25, 2023

Man, the self-awareness removal surgery really worked well https://t.co/QTa94f0hXo — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) January 25, 2023

You put the Jewish Space Lasers lady on three committees and George Santos on two. — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) January 25, 2023

You are only losing credibility and all trust as you place less qualified people on this and other important Committees. — Mia Farrow🇺🇦 (@MiaFarrow) January 25, 2023

To be able to say this with a straight face when you've appointed "George Santos" to other committees.... — Henry (@digitalhen) January 25, 2023

Marjorie Taylor Greene just said she would’ve led an armed attack on #Jan6



Now she’s on the Homeland Security Committee



Yet Adam Schiff & Eric Swalwell are booted from the Intelligence Committee



If there was a self-respecting Republican



They’d move to oust Kevin McCarthy-now https://t.co/vpw19ROqo1pic.twitter.com/SfVNsVXLPT — Adam Cohen Lawyers for Good Government #DemCast (@axidentaliberal) January 25, 2023

Imagine saying “Integrity matters more.” in bold face while putting George Santos and Marjorie Taylor Greene on committees.



The thing about McCarthy is that he can’t see the 💩storm that the House Oversight Committee hearings are going to be, because he can’t see 2 moves ahead. https://t.co/PgDPyM639X — Joshua Stein, philosophy, ethics, politics (@thephilosotroll) January 25, 2023

Kevin McCarthy talking about honesty, integrity, and the trust of the American people is hypocrisy, pure & simple. https://t.co/8pfQEsIBuG — Debbie Mischo (@dmischo) January 25, 2023

Speaker McCarthy: Integrity matters

Also Speaker McCarthy: *appoints Santos to a committee* pic.twitter.com/Lxo0I8Mt04 — Jamie Chapman 🔬 #VoteYES (@Chapman_Histo) January 25, 2023

You lecturing about how “integrity matters more” is like Sam Bankman-Fried lecturing about the merits of financial transparency. https://t.co/byNEeixylr — Sallinger (@sallinger) January 25, 2023