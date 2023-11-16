Horrific assault 'one of worst police have seen'

Police say a “horrific“ assault by a man on his partner when he stamped on her face was one of the worst they have ever seen.

Jonathan Woods, left the woman with 17 facial fractures at the side of the road after the “ferocious attack”.

Woods, 40, of Foundry Road, Tonypandy, Rhondda Cynon Taf, pleaded guilty to assault and was jailed for 13 years and six months at Newport Crown Court on Friday.

The only witness to the attack was a young child, said South Wales Police.

The victim was left “fighting for her life” in Penrhys, Rhondda, the force said.

Det Ch Insp Emma Hampton said: "The scene that greeted officers was one of the worst they had ever encountered”.

Officers provided medical assistance to the victim and transported her to hospital because there were no ambulances available, the force added.

“During the investigation, officers worked tirelessly utilising forensic evidence and medical experts to outline the ferociousness of the attack,” Det Ch Insp Hampton said.

“Woods is an extremely dangerous individual, and the incident is considered a horrific domestic assault.”