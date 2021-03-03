Horrific assaults of worst kind

Mar. 3—A horrific scene involving torture and a brutal assault during a family's very real nightmare come to life in their Elmore City area home is one of the worst cases ever seen by a Garvin County prosecutor.

The life-and-death struggle resulted in six felony abuse, assault and child neglect charges being filed against 29-year-old Mohamed Abdelrahman as late last week he was held in Garvin County jail with bond denied.

Court documents show they're all related to Abdelrahman's belief his wife was having an affair, which resulted in him using a scolding hot machete to torture his own five-year-old child for information and an aluminum baseball bat to strike the woman several times.

Filing those charges was Assistant District Attorney Corey Miner, who tells the PV Democrat the allegations against Abdelrahman are of the most brutal kind.

"It's shocking," Miner said. "It's probably one of the worst abuse cases, physical abuse cases, that I've ever seen."

In an apparent fit of jealous rage over a perceived affair Abdelrahman is accused of using a machete, bat and knife to assault his wife.

More specifically, documents accuse Abdelrahman of cutting the woman's throat and face with the machete, beating her with the bat and using a knife to threaten her life.

The two charges at the top of the list are over allegations he heated up the blade of the machete and held it to the feet of their young child in an attempt to torture and extract information about other men coming to the area residence when he wasn't there.

A child neglect charge also accuses Abdelrahman of doing all these brutal acts while their three-year-old child was present.

"It was the torture of a child to extract information," Miner said, adding the burns were so severe they will require the child to undergo skin graft surgery.

"I can't think of a reason to take a hot knife and place it on the soles of a child. It's one of the most shocking things I've every seen."

Story continues

The various injuries suffered by the woman also fall into that shocking category for the local prosecutor.

"I've never seen that kind of bruising on one human being," he said.

The incident leading to the criminal charges came on Feb. 15 as this area and much of the country was gripped by a winter storm that brought several inches of snow and dangerously low temperatures.

Although the woman says she was prevented from calling 911, she was able to hit the panic button on a home alarm to notify authorities.

Garvin County deputies arriving at the scene reported seeing the partially dressed woman with no shoes or socks while running in the snow and sub-zero temperatures from the arctic storm.

About the same time last week when Abdelrahman was being denied bond in this case he was also given a separate shooting with intent to kill charge related to an incident back in May 2019 when he's accused of using a pistol to fire at another man near Hickory and Bradley streets in Pauls Valley.