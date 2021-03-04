A horrific California SUV crash that killed 13 may be linked to earlier breach of US-Mexico border

Charles Davis,Azmi Haroun
·4 min read
GettyImages 1231489829
Hugo Chavez, an activist with the Coalition for Human Immigration Rights, places crosses at the scene where an SUV carrying 25 people collided with a semi-truck killing 13 on Highway 115 near the Mexican border on March 2, 2021 in Holtville, California. Gina Ferazzi via LA Times/ Getty Images

  • A crash that left 13 people dead on Tuesday may be linked to a breach of the US-Mexico border.

  • US authorities said the crash occurred after two vehicles broke through a border fence.

  • More than two dozen people were piled inside a 1997 Ford Expedition that normally seats eight.

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

A horrific crash between an over-packed SUV and a tractor-trailer in California may be linked to an earlier incident involving two vehicles that breached the US-Mexico border wall, American authorities said Wednesday.

The crash on Tuesday near El Centro, California, a dozen miles from the US-Mexico border, left 13 people dead. A big rig collided in an intersection with a Ford Expedition that was packed with 25 people inside, according to law enforcement.

Initially, a spokesperson for US Customs and Border Protection said the incident may have involved farmworkers.

But a day later, US officials suggested the victims were likely migrants who had been brought across the border that morning.

"Initial investigation into the origins of the vehicles indicate a potential nexus to the aforementioned breach in the border wall," El Centro Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gregory Bovino said in a statement. "Human smugglers have proven time and again they have little regard for human life."

Border Patrol said it is conducting a related investigation into people smuggling but is unable to release further details due to "pending potential prosecution."

Just before 6:00 a.m. local time, CBP said agents received a call about a red Chevrolet Suburban engulfed in flames. Soon after, agents found 19 people hiding nearby in the brush and determined they had entered the country through a recently discovered 10-foot breach in the border wall separating the US and Mexico, the agency said in a statement.

Surveillance footage showed that there were actually two vehicles that crossed, CBP said.

Less than an hour later, CBP said it received another call: this one about the crash that left 13 dead.

The driver was a 28-year-old resident of Mexicali, Mexico, according to Arturo Platero, a spokesman for the El Centro office of the California Highway Patrol. Platero added that the car was a burgundy 1997 Ford Expedition, and it was struck on its left side after speeding into an intersection. The driver died in the accident.

On Wednesday, Platero told Insider that CHP was actively investigating the incident and that all other passengers are being treated for injuries in nearby hospitals.

After the crash, the Mexican consulate in Calexico issued a statement, saying, "Tragically, as of now, local authorities report that thirteen people have died, of which ten are confirmed to be Mexican citizens."

The Times of San Diego reported that another victim in the crash was a Guatemalan national. Insider reached out to the Guatemalan consulate in Los Angeles for comment and confirmation.

Lauro Barajas, an organizer with the United Farm Workers, told Insider he was in the area when he heard about the accident. At first, because of the time of the incident, the number of people involved, and the location, he thought the victims might be agricultural laborers.

"So right away I went to the hospital," he said. "I was thinking that if workers from the area were the ones in the accident, then the families were going to be visiting them and seeing how they were doing. Which was not the case."

After speaking to the Mexican consulate, Barajas said he was convinced that this was a situation involving "people crossing the border."

Laborers in the area told him that while they are often expected to load into a vehicle beyond its capacity - employers often require them to, Barajas said - more than two dozen would not be in just one SUV. "The situation is bad for farmworkers," he said, "but it is not that bad."

CBP officials insist Tuesday's crash did not follow any high-speed chase. But some immigrant rights organizations are skeptical.

Andrea Guerrero, executive director of Alliance San Diego, told Insider there has been "pattern of crashes instigated by Border Patrol chases and past attempts to cover up CBP actions [that] raises questions about what happened here."

"We encourage anyone with direct knowledge of a possible high-speed chase to come forward," Guerrero added.

A ProPublica investigation found that Border Patrol is involved in a crash every nine days, and that 1 in 3 car chases involving Border Patrol results in a crash.

Have a news tip regarding this crash? Email these reporters: cdavis@insider.com and aharoun@insider.com

Read the original article on Insider

Recommended Stories

  • AMD reveals new Radeon 6700 XT graphics chip

    In a livestream event, AMD announces a new gaming graphics chip, the Radeon 6700 XT.

  • David Fletcher to set an aggressive tone for Angels with his old-school mentality

    Angels manager Joe Maddon is looking for a scrappy mentality from his team this season, and leadoff batter David Fletcher could set the tone.

  • Mower thrown into window to save boy from fire that killed 6, Oklahoma officials say

    A mobile home fire in Oklahoma killed six people, including three children, officials say. Only a young boy survived.

  • Matt Serra talks Aljamain Sterling title fight at UFC 259

    MMA Junkie's John Morgan spoke with UFC Hall of Famer Matt Serra.

  • Biden’s Unnecessary Border Crisis

    His moves to undo Trump’s border policies are creating a migrant surge that risks running out of control.

  • One underdog to another, Matt Serra shares simple advice for Megan Anderson at UFC 259

    Owner of one of the most shocking upsets in UFC history, Matt Serra knows something about being a massive underdog.

  • Investigators probe 'black box' in car crashed by golfer Tiger Woods

    Investigators would not say what they were looking for, but in the days after the crash have been trying to determine what caused Woods, 45, to lose control of the gray Genesis sport utility vehicle. "Traffic collision investigators are continuing the investigation into the cause of the collision involving Mr. Woods," Deputy Trina Schrader said in a statement emailed to Reuters on Wednesday.

  • Myanmar neighbors press for Suu Kyi release

    Myanmar police opened fire and used water cannon to disperse protests against a military coup on Tuesday (March 2).As foreign ministers of neighboring countries - ASEAN members - held talks with the junta, via video call, and pressed it to release ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi and stop what Singapore called its "disastrous" use of "lethal" force. Police fired live ammunition to disperse a crowd in the northwestern town of Kale, where four people were wounded. Protesters threw things at advancing police, a witness said.Hundreds of protesters, many in hard hats and clutching makeshift shields, also gathered in the main city of Yangon, chanting slogans against military rule. Some set up barricades, and police used stun grenades and tear gas. Supporters of democracy have criticized Tuesday's intervention by ASEAN, which has a policy of non-interference in each others' affairs.A committee of ousted Myanmar lawmakers declared the junta a "terrorist" group and said engaging with it could give it legitimacy.At least six journalists have been arrested since the coup one month ago. "Help, don't shoot me," says this Democratic Voice of Burma reporter, who live-streamed police firing near his apartment on Monday night before they seized him. The ouster has drawn condemnation and sanctions from the United States and other Western countries.Nobel Peace laureate Suu Kyi appeared at a court hearing via video link on Monday and looked in good health, one of her lawyers said.She hasn't been seen in public since the coup.

  • Watching British Police Chase Down a Stolen 996 GT3 Is Hilarious and Sad

    You just need to watch it to understand.

  • Tourist found dead in ocean after going missing during Hawaii hike, officials say

    A second hiker is still missing, fire officials said.

  • Two teens charged in the shooting death of a young mother

    Prosecutors in Denver said a 14-year-old boy shot the 32-year-old woman in the head as she sat in her car. An 18-year-old is accused of driving the getaway car.

  • Questionable whether Kawhi Leonard will be back for Clippers' first-half finale

    Paul George calls Clippers' first-half finale a "must-win" game before All-Star break, but will Kawhi Leonard be healthy enough to play?

  • Navy service member killed as 5 military trucks involved in crash near Camp Pendleton

    A Navy service member was killed and five other service members were injured when five military trucks were involved in a crash near Camp Pendleton in Southern California on Tuesday afternoon. The service member who died was 26 years old and driving one of the trucks, according to California Highway control. Additional details were not immediately available.

  • 1000-Lb Sisters: Baby Gage Is Here

    Amy gets unsettling news about the birth of her baby.

  • Meghan Markle said the royal family 'perpetuated falsehoods' about her in new Oprah interview clip

    In a new clip from Oprah Winfrey's upcoming interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, the Duchess of Sussex said the royal family "perpetuated falsehoods" against her. The clip dropped after the Times of London released a report accusing Markle of "bullying" some of her staff, a claim the Duke and Duchess of Sussex deny. In response, Buckingham Palace said in a statement it was "very concerned about the allegations" and would be opening an investigation, inviting current and past staff to participate.

  • $1,400 Stimulus Checks Are Still Coming – But Who’s Eligible to Get One?

    In early February, President Biden reiterated his support for the $1,400 stimulus payment checks as part of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, saying "I'm not cutting the size of the checks....

  • Jon Jones mocks Israel Adesanya for talk of shifting UFC superfight timeline to December

    Jon Jones is apparently amused by Israel Adesanya's change of course when it comes to a potential highly anticipated grudge match.

  • Guatemala begins reshaping court; corruption concerns grow

    Guatemala’s Congress began reshaping the country’s highest court Tuesday, selecting a new magistrate and an alternate in decisions that could have grave consequences for the battle against corruption and impunity. In an initial vote Tuesday, current magistrate Dina Ochoa received a majority of votes (101 of 160 lawmakers), putting her on a path to a likely second consecutive term. Ochoa has been criticized for decisions to protect a fugitive judge accused of corruption and to eject the United Nations anti-corruption mission, known as CICIG.

  • From the Alamo Drafthouse Bankruptcy to Refusing to Play Disney, It’s All About Exhibitor Survival

    Cinemark won't play "Raya and the Last Dragon," Alamo Drafthouse is in Chapter 11. But it's not all bad news; Sony moved "Peter Rabbit" to May.

  • U.S. House passes 'George Floyd' police reform bill, Senate prospects unclear

    The U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill on Wednesday banning controversial police tactics and easing the way for lawsuits against officers violating suspects' constitutional rights, although the measure's Senate prospects were uncertain. Democrats pushed the "George Floyd Justice in Policing Act" through the House by a vote of 220-212, with the support of only one Republican, just days before former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin goes on trial on a state murder charge in the death of Floyd last year. However, later on Wednesday evening, Representative Lance Gooden, the sole Republican who voted for the legislation, wrote in a post on Twitter that his vote had been a mistake and in fact he opposes the bill.