'A horrific crime': Franklin soccer coach accused of raping, exploiting multiple children

Most coaches that mentor children at sports recreation leagues enjoy nurturing talent, teaching life skills that last long after games end and building community relationships.

Then there are others who abuse their positions, as well as the trust of parents and unsuspecting kids, said Elizabeth Jeglic, a professor of physiology at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice.

And now, Franklin leaders and residents are facing this tragic scenario in their suburban community. Camilo Hurtado Campos, 63, a well-known soccer coach, is facing several charges of rape and sexual exploitation after several videos depicting at least 10 boys were found on his phone, police said.

Campos, police said, was known to frequent Hill Estates, Glass Lane and nearby school playgrounds to recruit kids for his soccer team. Children in the videos were in such an unconscious state, police said, that "they might not even realize that they are victims."

Jeglic, said Campos' alleged actions are in line with tactics utilized by perpetrators of child sexual abuse.

"This is a horrific crime and fortunately one that does not happen often," Jeglic said.

"That being said, we do know that those who seek to perpetrate child sexual abuse will seek out positions (either paid or voluntary) in youth serving organizations such as recreational sports leagues."

About 90% of child victims are abused by a family member or someone they know and trust, according to the National Children's Advocacy Center.

In Franklin, police became aware of the videos by accident. Staff at a local restaurant discovered a phone left at a table. Employees looked through the phone in hopes of finding identifying information. That's when they came across the videos.

Multiple boys appeared to be drugged and raped. Employees then called police, turning over the cell phone.

Police then found hundreds of videos and photos of victims who appeared to be between 9 and 17 years old, Franklin police said in a statement.

"After gaining their trust, Campos invited many of the kids to his home where he drugged and then raped them," Franklin police said.

Many recreational leagues require background checks for their volunteers, Jeglic said, but the majority of suspects in sex crime cases do not have a record.

"Also, as it is hard to get volunteers there is much less oversight of coaches in recreational leagues and there may not be guidelines or oversight about there always being two adults with the children or not driving the children home or social media communication with youth," Jeglic said.

Police have identified two of the victims and ask anyone who has a child that was associated with Campos to call investigators at 615-794-2513.

Jeglic said parents should talk to their children about sexual abuse, grooming and what to do if they feel uncomfortable.

"They should not allow their child alone with the coach and when possible should be there to observe interactions, especially if there are overnight or travel games," she said.

If you are a survivor of sexual assault, you can call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673) or visit hotline.rainn.org/online and receive confidential support.

