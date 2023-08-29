‘Horrific’ death of man pulled from fire called suspicious, SC sheriff’s office says

A man was killed in a fire Monday, and the Sumter County sheriff called the death “horrific.”

Jerry Raysor was identified as the victim, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said in a Monday night news release. Information about Raysor’s age and where he lived was not available.

At about 8:30 a.m., deputies responded to reports of a fire in the 5000 block of Mayrant Road, according to the release. That’s in the Rembert area, near the intersection with U.S. 521.

When they got to the scene deputies learned the fire had been extinguished by neighbors, but not before Raysor had been severely burned, the sheriff’s office said.

No other injuries were reported.

Raysor was taken to to Prisma Health Tuomey hospital where he died, according to the release.

No cause of death has been released by the Sumter County Coroner’s Office, but Raysor’s death remains under investigation by Coroner Robbie Baker’s office, in addition to the sheriff’s office and the Sumter County Fire Department.

Raysor’s death was called suspicious, the sheriff’s office said.

A witness told deputies they saw a large fire and realized that someone was inside the flames, then called 911, according to the release. Witnesses said Raysor might have gotten too close to the flames and his clothes caught fire, according to the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff Anthony Dennis said Raysor’s death was “horrific,” and wished more could have been done to prevent it, according to the release.