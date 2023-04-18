Horrific Death: New York Woman Killed In Tubing Crash While on Vacation In St. Lucia; French Jet Ski Driver Arrested and Charged

Law enforcement on the island of St. Lucia has identified a woman killed in a jet ski accident on Good Friday, April 7.

Officials have now named a suspect in the woman’s untimely death.

The New Yorker’s family has not responded to the press regarding the details of their loved one’s demise or what their intentions are with her remains.

Jazmine Chandler-Tabb was killed in a tubing accident on April 7, 2023, in St. Lucia. (Photos: Jazmine Chandler-Tabb/Facebook/Getty Images)

Local police released a statement on Saturday, April 15, where officials confirmed Jazmine Chandler-Tabb as the victim who lost her life while tubing near Reduit Beach in the Caribbean Sea.

Circumstances surrounding Chandler-Tabb’s death are under investigation by St. Lucian’s authorities. However, police shared with ABC News that she was floating on a tube being towed by a boat when she was struck by another personal watercraft.

“The jet ski collided with the tube, resulting in the death of the young lady, which is an American citizen,” a police source said on the condition of anonymity.

The St. Lucia Loop News stated the Criminal Investigations Department’s Gros Islet Police Station attempted to rescue and save Chandler-Tabb’s life, taking her to the nearby Gros Islet Polyclinic. However, she was pronounced dead by medical professionals in the facility.

The person who was driving the jet ski is named Evans Ramos, 21, from Cosmellieur, France.

He was formally arrested and charged with manslaughter — and is currently in custody according to St. Lucia Times.

Ramos has since obtained a lawyer to represent him during this investigation.

Sources say he is a French citizen who was vacationing on a cruise ship visiting several small islands in the West Indies. The ship departed the island without that man who had been detained and kept in custody by local authorities.

Law enforcement says the jet ski driver and the person driving the vessel that pulled Chandler-Tabb’s tube have helped with the investigation and has suggested he may not be the only one responsible for the woman’s death.

“Multiple persons will be charged for that, more than one person,” the police source said on Saturday, April 15.