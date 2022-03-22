Horrific details emerge in death of Merced child, 8. Alleged killer still on the run

The mother of 8-year-old Sophia Mason, whose body was found inside a north Merced home earlier this month, has been formally charged with murder and felony child abuse.

Samantha Johnson, 31, remains in custody at the John Latorraca Correctional Facility, while her boyfriend Dhante Jackson, 34, remains wanted by law enforcement. He is also charged with murder and child abuse in Sophia’s death.

Johnson is scheduled to be arraigned March 28 in Merced County Superior Court.

On March 11, Merced police found Sophia’s body in the 500 block of Barclay Way. Merced police found the residence after acting on information from Hayward police, who had arrested Johnson on suspicion of child abuse. The home was also believed to be Jackson’s residence.

According to a Merced police investigation report, Hayward Police Department located Jackson at the same time Johnson, Sophia’s mother, was arrested on suspicion of child abuse.

However, Jackson was released at the scene because at that time, Hayward police “did not have any information to lead them to believe that (Jackson) had any possible involvement in the child abuse case,” according to the police document.

Johnson’s statements to police

Meanwhile, the documents from the Merced Police Department’s investigation contain statements Johnson made to detectives during questioning.

Many of the details are disturbing, and paint a picture of a child who endured extreme suffering before her death, based on her mother’s statements to detectives.

For example, Johnson told a Merced police detective that Jackson, her boyfriend, had kept Sophia in a shed outside of the house in Merced. Johnson also told Merced police the child was subjected to physical and sexual abuse by Jackson. The police documents indicate detectives located evidence that abuse happened.

Police reports show detectives do have cell phones that belonged to Jackson and Johnson.

Johnson told police that she had given permission to Jackson to “discipline” Sophia — and the abuse became more severe over time. Still, Johnson told police she did nothing to stop Jackson from abusing the child because she feared him.

The mother told police that on Feb. 10 she had removed Sophia, who was covered in feces, from the shed to take a shower. Jackson had been in the bathroom with the child, and there was a loud “thud,” as if someone had fallen, Johnson told police.

Johnson told police Jackson had told her the child had wanted to be left alone. Johnson also said the next morning she had looked for her daughter, but saw a sliding glass door was open and thought she had left the home. “Johnson stated that she believed in her mind that (Sophia) had runaway (sic),” the police report stated.

Under questioning, Johnson told detectives she had looked for her daughter for two weeks, but then stopped. “Jackson told Johnson that your daughter (Sophia) does not want to be with you and does not want to be your daughter anymore. Johnson stated that Jackson told her this so that is the reason why she stopped looking for (Sophia),” the police report states.

When Merced police arrived at the Barclay Way residence, they found Sophia’s body in a bath tub, inside a locked first floor bathroom.

Vigil held

Friends and family members gathered Saturday to hold a vigil for Sophia. One of her relatives has also launched a GoFundMe campaign to help the family raise money for the child’s funeral expenses.

“I told her, don’t worry eventually one day someone’s going to help you, and it just didn’t happen, and I just, I’m so sorry for that,” Emerald Johnson, Sophia’s aunt, told KTVU during the vigil.

Sophia’s cousins also say authorities knew Johnson was caught up in human trafficking and prostitution.

They said Johnson stayed in San Leandro at a women’s shelter with her daughter just last year.

“The shelter employees noticed that she was not feeding Sophia even at mealtimes,” Melissa Harris, Johnson’s cousin, told KTVU. Harris told KTVU the employees notified authorities about Johnson’s abuse toward her daughter.

Police interviewed multiple neighbors after finding Sophia’s body in the Barclay Way house. Many said they had either never seen anyone live in the residence or knew the house was occupied — but never talked to its residents.

In interviews with the Sun-Star in recent weeks, neighbors said the house is often vacant and that several residents of the Barclay Way home had moved in and out after short stints.

With so many UC Merced students living in the neighborhood, residents of the surrounding houses didn’t think anything was strange about the family keeping to themselves and not talking to their neighbors.

Anyone with information about the case or Jackson’s whereabouts can call Detective John Pinnegar at 209-388-7712 or write to pinnegarj@cityofmerced.org.

Tips are kept confidential and you can remain anonymous.

Tips can also be made through Crime Stoppers or the Merced police website.