'Horrific': Four dead in Canaveral Groves home, Brevard sheriff says

Four people were found dead inside a Canaveral Groves home early Wednesday in what Brevard Sheriff Wayne Ivey called a "horrific" but "isolated" incident. It was not immediately clear if there were any arrests or what other scenarios agents were looking at regarding the deaths.

The bodies of three women — including a juvenile — and a man were discovered shortly after a child called another person by FaceTime or another streaming service to report that something had happened in the residence, Ivey said. Two small children were in the home at the time, Ivey said in a livestreamed statement via the sheriff's Facebook page. Deputies responded about 2 a.m. Wednesday to the home and found the bodies in the home, located in the 4000 block of Alan Shepard Avenue.

"The small child told the reportee what had taken place, what they had seen at the house," Ivey said.

"The reportee raced to the scene ... and called 9-1-1 when they arrived here," he said. "The reportee kept the small child on the video the entire time as they were concerned about the child's safety and then called 9-1-1 when they got here," after making sure the two children were safe, he said.

Crime scene tape ropes off roadway near the site of a home where four people were found dead.

Multiple patrol cars, including crime scene vans and animal control vehicles, were seen parked along the roadway leading to the crime scene. The agency has not identified the people found dead or discussed any preliminary causes of death. Officers secured search warrants for the home and started to go into and around the home Wednesday afternoon.

"We do believe this is an isolated incident, this is not a random act," Ivey said during the Facebook update.

"Our team is acting diligently to get the final (results)."

The bodies were expected to be turned over to the medical examiner's office in Rockledge.

J.D. Gallop is a criminal justice/breaking news reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Gallop at 321-917-4641 or jgallop@floridatoday.com. Twitter: @JDGallop.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Brevard Sheriff's investigators: 4 found dead in Canaveral Groves home