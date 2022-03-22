‘Horrific’: Woman dragged to death by her own SUV in carjacking, New Orleans cops say

A carjacking in Louisiana ended with the shocking death of a 73-year-old woman.

Four people carjacked the woman in early afternoon on March 21, throwing her out of the vehicle then dragging her with the SUV until her arm was severed from her body, New Orleans Police Department said in a news release.

The woman was dragged for “quite some time” and she was pronounced dead at the scene, Police Chief Shaun Ferguson said in a news conference, according to WVUE.

Officers said the suspects got away in the woman’s gray 2021 Nissan Kicks, according to a release.

“It is disgusting. You have a 73-year-old woman just at her job. Putting things in the car. They dragged her. No forethought. Dismembered her. Why? She was just a good person,” the woman’s sister-in-law told WDSU.

Witnesses told WWL that the woman got tangled in her seatbelt when she was pushed out of the SUV.

“It was one of the most grotesque, surreal, horrific things I’ve ever seen,” Todd Ecker, a neighbor who witnessed the incident, told WWL. “Complete reckless abandonment, no regard for human life.”

Neighbors said the woman was still “slowly breathing” when they called 911, but she was dead by the time paramedics arrived, according to WWL.

“She was just the kindest. The best person,” the woman’s sister told WDSU. “It is a hole in all of our lives that we will never get back. She will be deeply missed. That is all I can say.”

Detectives said they have identified the individuals caught on surveillance video, according to the release.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will identify the victim and her official cause of death after completing an autopsy and notifying the woman’s family, police said.

