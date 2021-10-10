Horrified family watches man stab brother to death at birthday party, Texas cops say

A Texas man is in custody, San Antonio police said Sunday, accused of stabbing his brother to death at a birthday party earlier this month.

Angel Nathan Gonzalez, 28, was arrested Saturday evening, police said.

He had last been seen Oct. 3, the night of his birthday celebration, fleeing a home where family and friends had gathered, while his older brother lay wounded and dying, police said. Isaac Aguiliar, 30, was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

Family members recall watching the two men argue — shouting at first, then pushing and shoving — and looking on in horror as Gonzalez pulled out a knife, KENS reported.

“We didn’t see the knife until it was too late. There was nothing we could really do,” Aguilar’s brother-in-law, Moses Perez, told the station.

“None of us could restrain him,” he said, adding that one of the several knife strikes pierced Aguilar’s heart. “We were all just panicking, trying to save Isaac.”

Gonzalez dropped the knife, got into an SUV with a woman and a relative, and rode away from the scene, police said.

“We are dealing with something more challenging than just a death,” Perez told KENS. “We lost two people that night.”

Investigators found Gonzalez on Saturday, on the city’s northeast side, KSAT reported. He has been booked into the Bexar County Jail on a charge of murder, with his bail set at $250,000.

