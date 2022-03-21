'Horrified': Portsmouth peace vigil crowd shows support for Ukraine, disdain for Putin

PORTSMOUTH — Alexander Nash is a baker, owner of The Olde Craft Bakery in Dover, and a U.S. citizen from Russia. He had strong words for Russian President Vladimir Putin during Sunday's latest peace vigil downtown in protest of the war against Ukraine.

"We are already in a war with Russia, in a war with Putin," Nash said. "We just don't know it yet. Many Russians were warning 22 years ago about the danger of Putin. We need to provide help to Ukraine because Putin will not stop with Ukraine."

Nash is concerned Putin is not above using nuclear weapons.

Alexander Nash, a US citizen from Russia, had strong words for Putin and the US government.

Michelle Skrodzka, 7, came with her mom Olga, to show support for their Ukrainian relatives still in the country.

"Putin said sanctions were an act of war, that aiding Ukraine is an act of war," he said. "So what? We must stand against evil. We must respond."

Every Sunday, Seacoast area residents have been gathering in Market Square to show their support for the Ukrainian people.

Sunflowers, Ukraine's national flower, against a Portsmouth backdrop of support

Attendees on Sunday wore yellow and blue, the colors of Ukraine, holding signs while the Leftist Marching Band played. There were speeches, songs and yellow sunflowers, Ukraine's national flower, were everywhere.

Many people have learned to sing the Ukrainian national anthem.

"It took me a week to learn," said Anna Howard, one of the vigil organizers. "We need to. We the people of Russia and of the U.S. are horrified at what is happening. We understand suffering and stand completely with the people of Ukraine."

Portsmouth resident Anna Howard, one of the vigil organizers

"I was born in Ukraine," Olga Skrodzka said. "My parents moved to Poland, but I still have my uncle and his family, living in western Ukraine. We are very worried."

David Holt, of Occupy New Hampshire Seacoast, the vigil organizers, said the group hopes to find ways to make a difference.

Dino Pappas of Portsmouth, quietly sitting in Market Square, making and giving away ribbons with Ukraine colors.

"It's hard to know what to do that is going to be effective," Holt said. "I tell people to watch the companies funded in part by Russia, and the companies who are not leaving Russia because of greed. We can have an impact there."

The feeling of urgency was felt by seemingly everyone.

"I am against war, that's why I am out here," said Vietnam war veteran Wes Flierl of Rochester. "This man (Putin) wants the USSR back, and he doesn't care how he makes it happen."

Vietnam War veteran Wes Flierl of Rochester showing off his Vincent Van Gogh sunflower tie

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Portsmouth NH peace vigil crowd urges support for Ukraine