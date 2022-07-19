Horrifying Danielson child neglect case nears close with grandmother's guilty plea

The last member of a Danielson family who neglected a trio of young children so severely they couldn’t recognize each other as siblings has pleaded guilty more than four years after her arrest.

Martha Kelley, 63, pleaded guilty on Friday in Danielson Superior Court to one count of risk of injury to a minor, though Windham Judicial District State’s Attorney Anne Mahoney said the charge encapsulates her failure to intervene on behalf of all three of her grandchildren.

An investigation into the family, who lived for years at 39 Broad St., began in July 2016 as part of a child pornography investigation involving the children's father, Nicholas Emory and his two brothers, James and Jason Emory.

Martha Kelley at Danielson Superior Court. [Aaron Flaum/NorwichBulletin.com]

State police said they found three children, ages 6, 5 and 3, in horrific states of neglect: underweight, still in diapers and socially and physically stunted. The children, who neighbors said rarely left the family home, were missing teeth, covered in fleas and nearly mute.

The three Emory brothers each pleaded guilty in March 2018 to possession of child pornography, while Nicholas Emory also pleaded to one count of risk of injury to a minor. James and Jason Emory were sentenced to five years in prison, Nicholas Emory to an eight-year term.

Kelley’s case lurched forward in fits and starts for years, delayed by the COVID-19 court restrictions and changes in her legal counsel and strategy.

In March 2018, Kelley rejected an offer by the state to plead guilty to one count of risk of injury in exchange for a two-year prison sentence and three years of probation – the same term of incarceration she faces as her Sept. 23 sentencing, with the right for her lawyer, Pat Brown, to argue for less, according to the criminal court’s office.

Mahoney in 2018 said she was prepared to prosecute all three of the risk of injury charges Kelley originally faced if she rejected the deal. Kelley, who has been free on a promise to appear since her February 2017 arrest, was also charged with three counts each of intentional cruelty to persons and negligent cruelty to persons. She faced up to 30 years in prison if convicted on all counts at trial.

Brown could not immediately be reached for comment.

Kelley’s case lingered on the court’s trial docket for years, so long that the three Emory brothers have all since been discharged from prison and are either under the oversight of the state’s parole or probation system, according to state Department of Correction’s online records.

The children's mother, Donna Rodeheffer, previously pleaded guilty to three counts of risk of injury to a child. She faces up to 30 years in prison, with a right to argue for less at sentencing. Prosecutors held off on Rodeheffer's sentencing in case she was needed to testify against Kelley at trial. She is due next in court on Aug. 19.

Prosecutors said there was no agreement for a lighter sentence proffered in exchange for Rodeheffer’s anticipated testimony.

When interviewed by police, Kelley said she and her extended family moved into the Broad Street residence in 2014. Kelley said she expressed concern about the children’s welfare and tried unsuccessfully to book medical and dental appointments for them.

There is no indication Kelley – who prosecutors at one point characterized as the “least culpable” defendant in the case - tried to contact police or any social service organization in the years she and her family lived in Danielson.

"Martha Kelley stated that she now realizes that she should have gotten the victims help," state police said in an arrest warrant affidavit.

