'Horrifying': Jewish community leaders react to Israel attacks
Iran's involvement in the conflict will be key in determining how much it could impact oil prices.
The team used the world "Nazi" as a defensive play call against a team from a Jewish community.
Alex Anzalone’s parents are in Israel with a 53-person tour through their Florida church. The group is currently trying to find a way home.
Disney finds itself in the crosshairs of activist investor Nelson Peltz yet again, according to a source.
Marge Simpson grapples with empty-nesting, and viewers feel her pain.
72% of US CEOs rank artificial intelligence as a top investment priority for their company.
23andMe user data is circulating on hacker forums. The company confirmed the leak occurred through a credential-stuffing attack, according to BleepingComputer.
The week of Oct. 2, 2023, began with the surprising news that a government shutdown had been averted over the weekend at the last moment. That development was quickly overshadowed by the fight among House Republicans over whether to depose their leader for reaching a solution.
AI-powered parking platform Metropolis today announced that it raised $1.7 billion to acquire SP Plus, a provider of parking facility management services, in a combination of equity and debt. Eldridge Capital and 3L Capital co-led the tranche with participation from BDT & MSD Partners’ affiliated credit funds, Vista Credit Partners, Temasek, Slow Ventures and Assembly Ventures. Metropolis will pay roughly $1.5 billion for SP Plus "while retaining significant capital on its balance sheet," Metropolis co-founder and CEO Alex Israel said in a press release.
Drag queen Chiquitita is using her voice to celebrate her Latinx and Hispanic culture and to dispel negative stereotypes about the community. The post Native New Yorker Chiquitita uses drag to celebrate Latinx and Hispanic culture appeared first on In The Know.
With this, EngFlow is teaming up with tipi to extend its services beyond support for build tools like Bazel, Goma and Soong to create a remote build service for CMake, the de facto standard for building C++ code. EngFlow co-founder and CEO Helen Altshuler told me that she and her co-founder and CTO Ulf Adams (who were both instrumental in creating Bazel and the community around it) and EngFlow Chief Strategy Officer Rob Khedouri flew to Switzerland last year to meet with the tipi team, which is based in Switzerland. Since it's quite unusual for a startup at EngFlow's stage to invest in other startups, I asked Adams, who noted that the teams actually met multiple times, if they had made that trip to see if they could potentially acquire tipi.
Google has launched emoji reactions for Gmail — and, yes, that means you'll be able to react to emails like you can to instant messages.
Wall Street sees significant upside for Amazon as it prepares to place ads in its Prime Video streaming service.
A fatal stabbing in Brooklyn and the killing of a journalist in Philadelphia have deepened a sense of unease in some big cities.
Four recent University of South Florida graduates and a former school staff member – now known as the ‘Tampa Five’ – claim campus police initiated a violent clash between officers and students protesting Fla. Gov. Ron DeSantis on campus in March.
Motel One, one of Europe’s largest hotel chains, has confirmed it was the target of a ransomware attack that saw hackers access customer data. The company said in a brief statement this week that it was the target of a “hacker attack” after a group of unknown perpetrators infiltrated its network with the intent of launching a ransomware attack. While Motel One says the impact of the hack was kept to a “relative minimum” due to unspecified measures that the company took, it confirmed that attackers were able to access some customer data.
Come Tuesday, our eyes will be trained on the Manhattan Federal Court for the trial of Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced cryptocurrency entrepreneur accused of orchestrating “one of the biggest financial frauds in American history": the multibillion-dollar collapse of FTX, the crypto exchange he founded and led. SBF, as he's known, has pleaded not-guilty to some seven charges of fraud and conspiracy. How is it that SBF is _still_ getting super positive media coverage when the media has nothing good to say about the founders that have actually created things and brought value into the world?
Draymond Green suffered an ankle injury during a pickup game at Chase Center earlier this week.
In a surprise turnabout following several days when a shutdown seemed inevitable, Congress passed a bill Saturday to avert a funding gap.
The United Auto Workers will walk off the job at an additional plant at General Motors and at Ford, UAW President Shawn Fain said on Friday.