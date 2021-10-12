Horrifying video shows homeless man try to kidnap girl, 3, in Bronx

A homeless man tried to abduct a little girl walking with her grandmother in the Bronx by wrapping her in a comforter and snatching her from the sidewalk — a terrifying scene caught on surveillance footage.

Luckily, a group of passersby confronted the would-be kidnapper Monday afternoon, scaring him into letting go of the 3-year-old victim and police caught up with the suspect later in the day.

The horrifying abduction happened about 1:20 p.m. outside a BP gas station at the corner of East Tremont and Baisley Aves. in Schuylerville.

The 65-year-old grandmother was walking with the little girl and her two toddler grandsons when the suspect crossed the street and walked toward them, a comforter thrown over his shoulders and back like a shawl.

In a split second, he bent down, grabbed the girl and hefted her up, wrapping the comforter around her as he ran off. The grandmother ran after them screaming, while one of her two grandsons jumped up and down, agitated by the frightening event.

“I was sweeping the sidewalk. I saw the lady passing with three kids. All of a sudden, this guy runs across the street, and wraps the little girl in a blanket,” said Fermin Bracero, 63, who works at the gas station. “He tried to cut out, but a whole bunch of us got involved, so he dropped the little girl.”

The grandmother called police, screaming all the while, “He’s taking my girl! He’s taking my girl! He’s taking my baby!’” Bracero said.

“He stood there across the street and he just looked at us,” Bracero said. “It’s crazy. I never expected to see anything like this.”

The suspect, identified by cops as Santiago Salcedo, 27, fled on a scooter. Police found him on E. Tremont Ave. later in the day, after investigators viewed the video, sources said.

Salcedo said nothing and smiled at the gathered media as he was led from the 45th Precinct stationhouse Monday night.

He was charged with kidnapping, attempted kidnapping, unlawful imprisonment and child endangerment, cops said.

Bracero said he didn’t think his actions were heroic.

“I’m just glad we helped the little kid,” he said.