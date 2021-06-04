'The horror made me wonder if they are human': UK inquiry examines China genocide allegations

Gabriella Swerling
·5 min read
Witness Kazakh-Uyghur Omir Bekali demonstrates how he says he was shackled in chains at a re-education camp as he speaks on the first day of hearings at the &quot;Uyghur Tribunal&quot;, a panel of UK-based lawyers and rights experts investigating alleged abuses against Uyghurs in China, in London on June 4, 2021. - The panel, which has no state backing, will begin hearing evidence from witnesses on Friday, and plans to issue a verdict on whether Beijing has perpetrated genocide or crimes against humanity against Uyghurs and other Muslim groups in China. Beijing has branded it a &quot;machine producing lies&quot;. - Tolga Akmen/AFP via Getty Images&#xa0;
Witness Kazakh-Uyghur Omir Bekali demonstrates how he says he was shackled in chains at a re-education camp as he speaks on the first day of hearings at the "Uyghur Tribunal", a panel of UK-based lawyers and rights experts investigating alleged abuses against Uyghurs in China, in London on June 4, 2021. - The panel, which has no state backing, will begin hearing evidence from witnesses on Friday, and plans to issue a verdict on whether Beijing has perpetrated genocide or crimes against humanity against Uyghurs and other Muslim groups in China. Beijing has branded it a "machine producing lies". - Tolga Akmen/AFP via Getty Images

Uyghur Muslims are shackled with “tiger chains”, tortured, forcibly sterilised, raped, and live in fear under mass surveillance, an independent London tribunal heard on Friday, as it seeks to assess claims that Beijing is committing genocide in the Xinjiang region.

The Uyghur Tribunal will hear dozens of testimonies over four days in what campaigners hope will be the most comprehensive public investigation since allegations of abuses against Muslims in China emerged more than three years ago.

The evidence includes claims that more than 5,500 people from the Uyghur minority group are currently missing in China.

Beijing has launched an aggressive public relations campaign to counter such accounts and has repeatedly tried to undermine the Uyghur Tribunal, and has recently described the proceedings as a “farce” and a “special machine producing lies”.

The Chinese government has characterised its mass internment of Muslims in the Xinjiang region, where most of the country’s Uyghurs, Kazakhs and other Muslim minority groups live, as a push to bring destitute people into the “modern, civilized” world.

However, the tribunal is set to hear a range of first-person accounts from alleged victims of forced sterilization and rape, torture, arbitrary detention and arrest, mass surveillance and intimidation, and forced separation of children from their parents.

On the first day of the hearing, the tribunal heard that there are 232 concentration camps, 257 prisons, and 5,567 missing people in Xinjiang, according to the Uyghur Transitional Justice Database (UTJD)

Giving evidence to the hearing, Omir Bekali, one of the first people to speak out publicly about his experience in a re-education camp in China’s Xinjiang region, told how he was tortured and tied up with chains.

In his written evidence, he told how a hood was placed over his head and he was taken by a policeman to a "a place like a hospital where a full body examination took place while my hood was still on".

Days later he was taken to the basement of a police station where he was allegedly tortured: “They hung me from the ceiling. They chained me to the wall and beat me with plastic, wooden, electric batons and metal wire whip.

“They forced me to accept three crimes: instigating terrorism, organising terror activities, and covering up for terrorists. I denied everything.”

"Experiencing horror non-stop makes you wonder whether these people are human,” he told the tribunal via a translator.

Another alleged victim, Patigul Talip, broke down in tears as she held up a photo of her family. “Both my son and my daughter, I don’t know whether they are alive or dead,” she said.

Witness Patigul Talip (L) reacts as she speaks on the first day of hearings at the &quot;Uyghur Tribunal&quot;, a panel of UK-based lawyers and rights experts investigating alleged abuses against Uyghurs in China, in London on June 4, 2021. - The panel, which has no state backing, will begin hearing evidence from witnesses on Friday, and plans to issue a verdict on whether Beijing has perpetrated genocide or crimes against humanity against Uyghurs and other Muslim groups in China. Beijing has branded it a &quot;machine producing lies&quot;.&#xa0; - Tolga Akmen/AFP via Getty Images
Witness Patigul Talip (L) reacts as she speaks on the first day of hearings at the "Uyghur Tribunal", a panel of UK-based lawyers and rights experts investigating alleged abuses against Uyghurs in China, in London on June 4, 2021. - The panel, which has no state backing, will begin hearing evidence from witnesses on Friday, and plans to issue a verdict on whether Beijing has perpetrated genocide or crimes against humanity against Uyghurs and other Muslim groups in China. Beijing has branded it a "machine producing lies". - Tolga Akmen/AFP via Getty Images

Ms Talip said she and her husband fled China after he was allegedly imprisoned and beaten for teaching the Arabic alphabet and the Quran.

They tried to get their children out of China and into Sweden but claimed that the kids were hauled off the plane as it was about to take off from Beijing.

She last had direct contact with them in 2015, she added.

"Only mothers who have children can understand the pain, how a mother would suffer.”

In another written testimony, Qelbinur Sidik, an Uzbek woman from Xinjiang and former teacher at an internment camp, described being forcibly sterilized, hearing guards brag of raping female inmates, and being sexually assaulted by a Chinese minder sent to her home as part of a government integration program.

Witness Qelbinur Sidik shows a picture purported to be of a detention camp, to the Panel of the independent Uyghur Tribunal during the first session of the hearings in London, Friday, June 4, 2021. In June 2020 Dolkun Isa, President of the World Uyghur Congress formally requested that Geoffrey Nice QC establish and chair an independent people&#39;s tribunal to investigate alleged atrocities and possible Genocide against the Uyghur people.&#xa0; - Alberto Pezzali/AP
Witness Qelbinur Sidik shows a picture purported to be of a detention camp, to the Panel of the independent Uyghur Tribunal during the first session of the hearings in London, Friday, June 4, 2021. In June 2020 Dolkun Isa, President of the World Uyghur Congress formally requested that Geoffrey Nice QC establish and chair an independent people's tribunal to investigate alleged atrocities and possible Genocide against the Uyghur people. - Alberto Pezzali/AP

The Tribunal is independent, not backed by any government and its determination (to be made by December) is not legally binding.

However, the panel hopes that the final ruling will help governments around the world evaluate their relations with China.

It was organised at the request of advocacy group the World Uyghur Congress in the hope of garnering international support and action.

It is being chaired by Sir Geoffrey Nice QC, who previously led the prosecution of Serbian war criminal Slobodan Milosevic at the International Criminal Tribunal.

Last year, activists called on the International Criminal Court (ICC) to investigate abuses in Xinjiang but prosecutors declined, claiming a lack of jurisdiction because China is not a member state.

Recommended Stories

  • China urges U.S. to rethink investment ban

    Beijing is urging the U.S. to drop an investment ban on dozens of Chinese companies. Speaking Friday (June 4) foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin pulled no punches: "The U.S. government is stretching the concept of national security, abusing national power and using every possible means to unscrupulously suppress and restrict Chinese enterprises. We are firmly opposed to this. The relevant actions of the United States violated market laws, disrupted market rules and order, and damaged not only the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies, but also the interests of global investors, including American investors."The angry response comes a day after U.S. President Joe Biden signed an executive order prohibiting investment in dozens of companies. Among those now covered are Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp, aerospace firm Aviation Industry Corp, and China National Offshore Oil Corp. Phonemaker Huawei was already on the list. In all, Biden's order covers about 59 firms, extending the scope of a Trump-era policy. The president says it will stop U.S. money going to China's military-industrial complex. He also cited concerns over Beijing's use of surveillance technology to facilitate repression. The ban will come into force on August 2 for firms currently listed.And U.S. officials say more firms are likely to be added in due course.On Friday investors in China largely shrugged off the news, with shares in many of the affected firms posting gains.But Washington officials have said it all marks the end of engagement with China... and the start of competition.

  • Uyghur exiles describe forced abortions, torture in Xinjiang

    Three Uyghurs who fled from China to Turkey have described forced abortions and torture by Chinese authorities in China’s far western Xinjiang region, ahead of giving testimony to a people’s tribunal in London that is investigating if Beijing’s actions against ethnic Uyghurs amount to genocide. The three witnesses include a woman who said she was forced into an abortion at 6 1/2 months pregnant, a former doctor who spoke of draconian birth control policies, and a former detainee who alleged he was “tortured day and night” by Chinese soldiers while he was imprisoned in the remote border region. The tribunal, which does not have U.K. government backing, will be chaired by prominent human rights lawyer Geoffrey Nice, who led the prosecution of ex-Serbian President Slobodan Milosevic and worked with the International Criminal Court.

  • Iranian warships appear to begin first Atlantic crossing as U.S. warns against weapons transfers

    It's still unclear where the ships are headed, but docking in Venezuela is a concern.

  • Christina Hendricks's Breasts Were All Anyone Could Talk About During "Mad Men" Era

    You may remember Mad Men as an acclaimed period drama that reminded viewers of the late aughts and early 2010s just how sexist and racist everything was a mere half-century ago, and also how great it’s always been to be a white, middle-aged man. But life imitates art, as they say, and the ubiquitous media […] The post Christina Hendricks’s Breasts Were All Anyone Could Talk About During the “Mad Men” Era appeared first on InsideHook.

  • Putin chafes at US, criticizes response to Capitol attack

    Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday set a tough tone for his upcoming summit with U.S. President Joe Biden, accusing Washington of trying to contain Russia and citing its response to the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol as a manifestation of the West's double standards. Speaking at an economic forum in St. Petersburg, Putin said that arms control, global conflicts, the coronavirus pandemic and climate change are among the issues he and Biden would discuss at their June 16 summit in Geneva. “We need to find ways of looking for a settlement in our relations, which are at an extremely low level now,” Putin said.

  • ‘This is not vegan propaganda’: inside Gunda, the pig movie making carnivores eat their words

    The star of the most affecting film of the year is a young, single mother. She has a large, rambunctious brood. And she must keep them in check and safe in a difficult, brutal and incomprehensible world. Oh, and she's a pig – Gunda is the titular sow at the heart of a wordless, black-and-white, 93 minute documentary from Russian filmmaker Victor Kossakovsky. “She chose me,” Kossakovsky tells me over Zoom from his home in Berlin. “I went to the first farm and she came over to me. She was so frien

  • Ella Emhoff, Kamala Harris's stepdaughter, opens up about new mullet: 'I’m really drawn to that almost ugly-chic look'

    In her first Vogue photoshoot, Emhoff, 22, revealed a new mullet!

  • Lawyer for Myanmar's Suu Kyi worried over representation for secrets case

    Khing Maung Zaw said the Supreme Court had announced cases to be heard on June 23 against Suu Kyi and four others, including her Australian economic adviser, Sean Turnell, but had listed all of them as representing themselves. "We have concerns that they won't have any legal representatives and there won't be any transparency with hearing," Khin Maung Zaw told Reuters.

  • China criticizes Western brands' toys, clothes as unsafe

    The Chinese government has accused H&M, Nike, Zara and other brands of importing unsafe or poor quality children's clothes and other goods, adding to headaches for foreign companies after Beijing attacked them over complaints about possible forced labor in the country’s northwest. The announcement is a setback for foreign brands that were attacked by state media in March following accusations by governments and human rights groups that Beijing uses forced labor in Xinjiang in China's northwest.

  • New daily COVID cases drop to below 10,000 in the U.S. Is the end finally in sight?

    The weekly average of new COVID-19 cases in the U.S. is down dramatically, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said during a Thursday briefing.

  • Ultra-Orthodox Jewish marathoner from North Jersey shatters stereotypes on road to Olympics

    An Orthodox Jewish marathon runner has her journey to the Olympics documented as she tries to inspire others through her running.

  • Sunday Riley Has Donated $50K to COVID-19 Relief Efforts in India

    View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunday Riley (@sundayriley) Last spring, at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, nearly 100 beauty brands announced their efforts to help provide relief and life-saving medical supplies for those affected by the virus, including front-line medical workers and families who were displaced by its economic effects. Over a year later, as the pandemic rages on, the donations and acts of service haven't stopped, and some brands are still helping out as best t

  • Global equities climb, dollar drops as U.S. jobs data ease inflation fright

    Global stocks, oil and gold rallied while the dollar fell on Friday, after U.S. nonfarm payrolls data showed hiring increased in May as the coronavirus pandemic eased, but not quite as much as expected, tempering expectations the Federal Reserve will tighten monetary policy sooner, rather than later. The hotly anticipated U.S. nonfarm payrolls data showed 559,000 jobs created in May, a sharp increase in hiring from April but below the 650,000 expected from a Reuters poll of analysts. A stronger-than-expected reading would have heightened worries that the robust economic recovery could push the Fed to contemplate paring back its bond buying and raising interest rates.

  • Trump news - live: Former president banned from Facebook until 2023 as Don McGahn makes landmark testimony

    Follow here for the latest updates

  • Capitol police officer reveals rioters called him a ‘traitor’ for refusing to help hang Mike Pence

    ‘They thought we were there for them and we weren’t, so they turned against us’

  • UFO whistleblower says Pentagon report doesn’t disprove alien theory as he warns findings being watered down

    ‘It’s time to release the full report’, says former UFO investigator

  • Petr Mrazek, the forgotten goalie, takes his shot to save the Hurricanes’ season

    He hadn’t played in almost a month, but he made 35 saves in a 3-2 overtime win over the Lightning.

  • Former mob prosector drafted in to review evidence in Giuliani case

    Judge Barbara Jones named as top choice to act as ‘special master’

  • Family captures convicted killer lurking in yard, peering in teen’s bedroom window

    ‘How did he know there was a 17-year-old child there?’, asks Polka County sheriff

  • OJ Simpson confirms death of his former defense attorney F Lee Bailey

    The lawyer was known for his theatrics and defense of high-profile murder suspects