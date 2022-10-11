‘Out of a horror movie’: Excelsior Springs neighbor recalls meeting victim after escape

Lisa Johnson’s husband had just left for work around 7:45 a.m. Friday when she was sitting in her living room at her home in Excelsior Springs and heard a faint call for help.

She walked out the glass front door and saw a woman starting to crawl up the steps. Johnson went outside and told her she was calling 911.

“She said ‘No, please don’t call. If you call, he will kill both of us,’” Johnson told The Star. “She told me that he had killed both of her friends.”

Johnson told her to wait a moment while she went inside to put her dog in the yard, then came to the front door to let her inside. The woman was hiding behind the tree, Johnson recalled, when she came back outside and got on the phone with police dispatchers.

The woman asked if a female officer could come, Johnson recalled. She was skinny — maybe 70 pounds, Johnson estimated — and looked very young, and very frightened, and she appeared to have a difficult time speaking.

Anyone could tell with a mere glance that something awful had happened to her, Johnson said. There was a piece of duct tape hanging from her face, ligature marks on her arms and what appeared to be a homemade collar, with a small black box on the front, around her neck.

“It was just straight out of a horror movie. And it didn’t feel real at first,” Johnson told The Star. “It’s only starting to feel real.”

Johnson’s encounter with the woman, who was later picked up by police and taken to a hospital, set off a law enforcement investigation that continued for several days at the house she escaped in the 300 block of Old Orchard Avenue.

The Excelsior Springs home of Timothy M. Haslett Jr., charged in Clay County Circuit Court with kidnapping and rape, in the 300 block of Old Orchard Avenue, was boarded up and fenced off Monday following the days-long execution of a search warrant.

That included the arrest Friday of a man who lived at the home, 39-year-old Timothy M. Haslett. Clay County prosecutors have charged him with first-degree rape, first-degree kidnapping and second-degree assault.

Court documents filed Tuesday in Clay County Circuit Court describe how the woman told police she had been raped repeatedly while being kept in a room designed to hold her hostage at the house since sometime in early September.

The woman told police she had been picked up on Prospect Avenue in Kansas city in early September. The Star generally does not identify possible victims of sexual assault without their permission.

The woman told investigators a man kept her in “a small room in the basement that he had built.”

“He kept her restrained in handcuffs on her wrists and ankles. She was able to get free when he took his child to school,” an Excelsior Springs detective wrote in a probable cause statement seeking criminal charges.

Haslett was due to make his first court appearance on Tuesday.

For the Johnsons, and many across the small suburban Kansas City community, the case has left them unsettled and fearful. Whenever they look up the street to see where this woman was held against her will, it stands as another reminder.

“It’s so surreal being Excelsior Springs,” said Thomas Johnson, Lisa’s husband of two years.

“I’m just glad she got help,” Lisa Johnson said, adding that she prays for the family every day.