‘Out of a horror movie’: Juvenile who shot infant, teen to be prosecuted as an adult

Jesse Mascus was 15 years old when prosecutors say he forced his way into a Paddock Hills apartment, went into a dark bedroom and started shooting.

Mascus fired 12 shots, according to prosecutors, mortally wounding 17-year-old Trevion Spraggs, who was asleep in bed. A 1-year-old boy who was in the same bed was wounded.

The shooting, Assistant Prosecutor Linda Scott said at a hearing Monday in Hamilton County Juvenile Court, was like something "out of a horror movie."

"Anybody could have been in that bed," Scott said. "His disrespect for human life cannot be rehabilitated in juvenile court."

Judge Stacey DeGraffenreid ruled that Mascus was not amenable to treatment and rehabilitation in the juvenile system. Mascus, now 16, will be prosecuted as an adult.

He faces charges including aggravated murder, burglary and felonious assault. The Enquirer is now naming him because he is being prosecuted as an adult.

Psychologist's findings

In July, DeGraffenreid found that there was enough evidence for Mascus to stand trial as an adult. Monday's amenability hearing surrounded whether he could be rehabilitated in the juvenile system before he turns 21.

A psychologist said Mascus could not be rehabilitated, according to DeGraffenreid. The psychologist also found that he is physically, emotionally and psychologically fit to be transferred.

Mascus' attorney, Bradley Fox, said there are programs available in the juvenile system that could help Mascus. Fox noted that Mascus has some mental issues, including attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, conduct disorder and "cannabis-related disorder."

Fox also said Mascus had "suffered a lot of childhood trauma." He did not give specifics.

Fox said Mascus maintains his innocence.

Prosecutor: Jealousy led to shooting

The shooting happened Feb. 18 at approximately 4:43 a.m.

Scott said it was sparked by jealousy. Mascus' on-again, off-again girlfriend lived at the apartment, according to testimony, and Mascus was upset that Spraggs was there with her that night.

Four months before the shooting, Mascus ran away from Hillcrest Academy, a juvenile facility, and cut off his electronic monitoring unit, according to Scott. He was wanted by authorities at the time of the shooting.

Mascus will continue to be held in the county youth center. DeGraffenreid set his bond at just over $1 million.

Another man, 23-year-old Mykale Dudley, also faces murder charges in the case. Prosecutors say he went into the apartment with Mascus and acted as “a lookout."

