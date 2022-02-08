‘Horror movie’ that won’t end: One family’s haunting tale of trauma years after border separation

A pair of Little Tree air fresheners dangled from Daniel Paz’s Jeep Cherokee’s rearview mirror: “Black Ice” and “Wild Cherry.”

He’s careful never to hang the blue “New Car” tree. That one smells too much like the bus that drove his daughter, Angie, away from him at the U.S.-Mexico border three years ago. The scent sends her into shivering, crying fits.

On this day, Paz, 32, picked up his two children – Angie, 10, and Antone, 6 – outside their one-story, red-brick elementary school in a suburb outside Columbus, Ohio, and drove home listening to their happy chatter about drawings and lunches and an upcoming book fair.

At the house, Antone danced to YouTube videos playing on the living room TV, while Angie rearranged ornaments on the Christmas tree. A smile inched across Paz's face as he watched on. The small, everyday joys of his children — singing to music videos, fussing with dolls — feel like enormous victories.

Three years after the federal government took his daughter from him at an immigration detention center and detained her for 50 days, Paz is still struggling to rebuild his family and return normalcy to Angie’s life.

He’s bought her dolls and Star Wars memorabilia – her favorite movie. He's enrolled her in public schools. He’s given her clothes and books and played her Michael Jackson tunes in the hope of seeing her smile and maybe dance a little.

But on too many days, Angie remains trapped in the darkness of her memories, in the trauma of a time when she lived away from her parents and brother for nearly three months, wondering whether she’d ever see them again in a country full of strangers.

She awakes from nightmares where her parents are kept from her and beats the walls in anguish. At seemingly any moment, she might burst into tears, barely able to breathe, as she pleads over and over again for the bad people to not “take my daddy away.” The smell of a lobby might send her into a panic attack. She can’t look at instant noodle soup, a popular meal at the children’s shelter.

For Paz, who made the decision to bring his family to the United States, his daughter’s grief has become his own. While constantly reassuring Angie that men in uniform will not return to wrest her away from them, he also hustles to keep food on the table and waits to see whether his family’s request to remain in the United States will be approved by an immigration judge. Some days, he suffers from blackouts and kidney stones, prompted by stress.

As the United States continues to grapple with the aftermath of the Trump administration’s family separation policy and what, if anything, it owes the families who were ripped apart – hundreds of whom have yet to be reunited – the Paz family’s suffering offers insight into the true costs of the immigration deterrent policy.

“This is not the same daughter I brought from Honduras,” Paz, 32, said. “I’m learning to live with a new Angie.”

Task Force searches for separated families

The Paz family is one of the nearly 4,000 families known to have been separated at the border under former President Donald Trump’s “zero tolerance” policy, which separated young children from their families and tried the parents in federal court on misdemeanor charges for crossing into the United States without proper documentation.

The policy, designed to deter illegal border crossings, sparked a national backlash, as video images of toddlers crying for their parents in holding facilities circulated through the media and forced Trump to rescind the policy within months of its announcement.

More than half of the families known to have been separated at the border under the policy have been reunited, according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. An estimated 1,200 children remain separated from their parents.

Daniel Paz walks his children, Angie and Antone, to the car after picking them up from school on Dec. 1, 2021, near Columbus, Ohio.

Last year, President Joe Biden ordered the creation of the Interagency Task Force on the Reunification of Families with the dual task of finding and reuniting separated families. So far, the group has brought together more than 130 families and is working to reunite another 400. All of the reunited families have been granted humanitarian parole status to remain in the United States for three years while they seek asylum.

The task force also launched a website, www.together.gov, to help reunite separated families. As of December, 343 children had been identified via the website and were on the road to reunification, according to the task force.

“The repercussions of what was done to these families goes way beyond the trauma of that initial separation,” said Michelle Brané, the task force leader. “Three years have passed and the layers of harm and damage and where families are now and what we need to do to try to address … really just multiplies."

But government leaders have been unable to reach an agreement on whether these families should be compensated for the long-lasting damage inflicted on their children.

In December, settlement talks between government officials and immigrant advocates that would have compensated migrant families separated at the border broke down. A lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union on behalf of separated families is seeking compensation for the families. Meanwhile, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has said the White House is urging Congress to create a pathway to citizenship for reunited families.

"The focus right now has been on reunification," said Conchita Cruz, an attorney with the Asylum Seeker Advocacy Project, a nonprofit offering legal and financial support to separated families. "That doesn’t mean the work of the Task Force is done. There's still a lot of other work to be done."

Many advocates are shifting their focus to life after reunification. Reports have emerged of young children who don’t recognize their parents after being reunited or suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder, depression and lingering nightmares. A November study by Physicians for Human Rights found that all of the 31 families they reviewed who were forcibly separated at the border exhibited serious psychological disorders, including PTSD, major depressive disorder and anxiety disorder, even years after their separation and regardless of the length of time they were apart.

For many separated families, the challenges begin after they’re back together.

Leticia Peren fled her native Guatemala with her son, Yovany, then 15, to escape street gangs who threatened her life. They crossed the Rio Grande into the United States near Presidio, Texas, in November 2017, seeking asylum. After being picked up by Border Patrol and taken to a station, officials removed Yovany and took him away. Peren agreed to be deported back to Guatemala in order to allow her son to stay. They remained separated for two-and-half years, finally being allowed to reunite in 2020 in New York, where they both now live.

Both she and Yovany are irrevocably changed by the experience, Peren said. She still walks around with the unshakable fear that someone’s coming for her or that the government will decide to deport them. Yovany gets nervous each time she leaves the house they share in Brooklyn, asking if and when she'll return.

"We've lost that confidence," Peren said in an interview with USA TODAY. "It's been very hard. I still have that trauma."

The ACLU lawsuit lists a litany of traumatic symptoms shown by children reunited with their parents after being separated at the border, including "anxiety, anger, introversion and regression." The son of one plaintiff named in the lawsuit cries more frequently since being reunited with his parents and cannot sleep or bathe alone. Another plaintiff’s daughter has difficulty being apart from her father and is distrustful of strangers, according to the complaint.

At least one father died by suicide following the trauma of the separation, it said.

“Anyone who’s experienced serious trauma needs time to heal from that trauma,” said Julie Linton, co-chair of the Council on Immigrant Child and Family Health at the American Academy of Pediatrics. “Reunification is only step one in a prolonged and complex process of healing.”

An illegal border crossing in Texas

Under a full moon on a warm night in May 2018, Angie climbed onto her father's back and held on as Paz trudged across the ankle-deep mud of the Rio Grande, crossing from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, into Texas, near El Paso. Along the way, the mud sucked off one of his sneakers and one of Angie's shoes fell from her dangling feet. He kept walking.

On the other side of the river, Paz and Angie waited for an hour and a half near a dirt road for a U.S. Border Patrol agent to pass. When one finally arrived, Paz turned himself in, asking for asylum. But the agent roughly pushed him against the hood of his still-running SUV and handcuffed his hands behind his back, Paz said.

Daniel Paz greets customers outside his food truck, Bexpress 504, near Columbus, Ohio, on Dec. 1, 2021.

Angie looked on in distress as her father tried to tell her not to worry. Startled by the unfolding scene, she vomited onto the dirt.

The Paz family – husband, wife, daughter and son – had traveled together from Honduras to Mexico weeks before. After first arriving in Ciudad Juarez, Paz had tried several times to seek U.S. asylum at the port of entry on the international bridge. Each time, agents with U.S. Customs and Border Protection turned him away.

Days stretched into weeks. Running out of money and fearful of criminal gangs lurking in the Mexican city, Paz decided to cross between ports of entry. He would do it at night, with just Angie, then 7 years old, and turn himself into U.S. authorities as soon as possible. Later, when they were safe, he would send for his wife and son, he thought.

He had no way of knowing what would happen next.

Coming to the United States to flee political violence

Paz had a good life in Honduras. From his hometown of San Pedro Sula near the northern coast, he had saved and scrimped and opened three fast-food restaurants along with his wife, Fanny, that bustled with diners. The couple planned to open a fourth restaurant.

Paz grew up attending bilingual schools in Honduras and spoke and understood English. His daughter was in a bilingual school and getting good grades. He divided his time between his restaurants and beach trips with his family. He paid local members of the MS-13 criminal gang $500 a week to protect his businesses and never had a problem with them, he said.

He dreamed that his children would grow up speaking English and have a good education and one day they would either run the family business or study at a university and launch their own careers.

“We had prosperous businesses, we never lacked for food, the kids were in school,” Paz said. “Everything was going well for us.”

Early in 2018, he began volunteering locally for a political party opposing the presidency of Juan Orlando Hernández. His goal: Persuade government to improve his neighborhood, such as garbage clean up and schools, so his children have a better place in which to grow up. Activism came easily to Paz, who’s tall and gregarious and struck up friendships easily with customers at his restaurants.

Daniel Paz leaves a supermarket near Columbus, Ohio, on Dec. 1, 2021, with his wife Fanny after shopping for fresh meat for their food truck.

That’s when the trouble began. Threats on his life began pouring in, anonymous texts warning him to stop criticizing the government. A kidnap attempt was made on Angie at school. One day, as Paz drove around picking up supplies for one of his restaurants with 3-year-old Antone in the car, a gunman shot up the vehicle. The back of the car's hatchback was riddled with bullets but Paz and his son escaped unharmed. Fearing another attempt on his or his family's lives, Paz decided to leave Honduras.

That night, he, his wife and two children fled to a nearby Honduran city. Paz had only his wallet, his personal papers and his kids’ birth certificates. Everything else – businesses, family, all their belongings – was left behind. They began the long trek to the United States to seek asylum.

“The one place I felt my children would be safe was the United States,” he said.

Trump immigration policy used to deter migrants

At around the same time, the former Trump administration was implementing a radical new approach to border policing.

In April 2018, then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions dispatched a memo explaining the administration’s “zero tolerance” policy, where all immigrants crossing without proper documentation would need to be separated from minors.

Families had been separated sporadically under previous administrations, particularly when the accompanying adults were deemed a risk to the child. But families crossing illegally into the United States were largely allowed to stay together.

As reports of the separations surfaced, groups such as the ACLU filed lawsuits against the government and reporters broadcast the practice on nightly TV newscasts. By June 2018, Trump rescinded the order, but not before thousands of families were separated and children and parents dispersed into the vast, complex immigration sheltering system.

Paz knew nothing about the family separation policy when he crossed the Rio Grande with his daughter.

After turning themselves into the border agent, Paz and Angie were transported to a holding facility – known to migrants as “la hielera,” or icebox,” for the frigid temperature maintained inside.

Paz and his daughter were placed in a holding cell with dozens of other fathers with their children. Bodies took up every inch of the space and were splayed under benches. He went to the only open space, a spot near the open toilet, and squatted there with Angie, shielding her eyes each time someone went to the bathroom, he said. He took off his shirt and wrapped it around his trembling daughter to keep her warm.

A chilling rumor circulated among the migrants: Fathers were being separated from their children. Paz was perplexed, he said. Why would they take our children? he wondered at the time. He was there to seek asylum and be protected. Surely, the greatest country in the world wouldn’t be stealing children from immigrant parents, he thought.

He borrowed a ballpoint pen and scribbled the phone number to his mother and father, who lived in Ohio, all over Angie: On her legs, inside the waistline of her jeans, on her doll. He made her repeat the number, over and over again, until she committed it to memory.

Children taken from fathers ‘like a horror movie’

Paz saw fear in his daughter’s eyes. He told her that, if separated, there will be other, younger children there. She should try her best to take care of them.

"I told her, ‘If you find anyone who seems nice, tell them you have an abuelito in the United States and this is his phone number,’” Paz said. “I can’t explain to you how difficult it is, as a father, to be in that situation. All I could do was put my father’s phone number on her – and prepare her for what would happen.”

The next day, the fathers and their children were brought outside of the holding cell and lined up along a hallway. One by one, the children bit, screamed, kicked, cried, clawed and struggled to hold on to their parents, as agents dragged them away and handcuffed their fathers, Paz said.

“It was like a horror movie,” he said.

When an agent approached them, Angie didn’t resist.

“Don’t forget me,” she told her dad quietly as the agent led her away. She turned back once more and watched as agents handcuffed her Papi.

“To be in a country you don’t know, with laws you don’t understand, with people you don’t know, and have them take your daughter … It’s like they take your life,” Paz said. “You leave your soul there.”

Paz was taken to a federal jail in El Paso, while Angie was shuttled first to a temporary housing facility and later to the David and Margaret Youth and Family Services center near Los Angeles.

Father and daughter didn’t know if they would see each other again.

In California, Angie shared a room with a few other girls and was rarely allowed to leave the room or watch TV, Paz said. She became sick, vomiting frequently when she was scared.

Paz was shuttled in and out of a federal courtroom in El Paso. A judge told him and other fathers that they were being charged for crossing into the United States without proper documentation. At another hearing, they were told the charges were being dropped, he said.

Each day, thoughts of his family's whereabouts tormented him, Paz said. Where was Angie and how was she doing? Where were his wife and son?

"There were days I felt like dying," he said.

Around that time, he was allowed a one-minute phone call with Angie. She told him there was a guard right next to her and she couldn't talk freely. She told him not to worry, that she was OK, then said goodbye.

"I'll never forget that call," Paz said. "It was like when someone in a movie gives a phone to someone who has been kidnapped. You could hear the fear in her voice."

With his charges dropped, Paz thought he would be released and reunited with Angie. Instead, he and other dads were handcuffed and bussed to the Otero County Detention Center in Alamogordo, New Mexico. At the detention center, he was placed in a large holding cell with around 50 other inmates, all of them fathers who had been separated from their children at the border.

Paz spent several weeks at the detention center. Each day, he asked a guard about his daughter. Each time, he received a shrug. Other fathers became ill and begged to be taken out of the cell but were left there, Paz said.

He developed a burning pain in his side and back and was taken to a clinic, where they discovered he had kidney stones, likely developed from stress.

At one point, an official posted a note to the bulletin board:

"Please stop asking about your children," it read. "The government will reunite you with them. You don't need to keep asking about them."

The note was in English. Paz helped translate it for the other migrants.

One by one, fathers' names were called out and they were taken out of the center to be taken to their children. On July 19 — after 50 days of separation — Paz's name was called out and guards drove him and other migrants to another facility in El Paso. As he climbed off the bus with other fathers, Angie, there with her own guards, spotted him. She broke free from her keepers and ran to him, clutching him in a hard hug in the parking lot. They cried. Angie refused to let him go.

Angie, badly dehydrated and constipated, was taken to a hospital in El Paso, along with Paz. They spent the night in a hospital room — scared, nervous but happily together.

Soon after, Fanny Paz crossed into the United States with Antone seeking asylum. They were not separated. Mother and son were held briefly at a Border Patrol station then released to Paz's parents in Ohio to await their immigration hearing.

Finally, Paz, his wife and their two children were reunited.

Trauma can alter children’s brains

The trauma of even short separations could alter children’s brain chemistry, according to studies and medical experts.

Forcibly separating families creates a flow of “toxic stress” into parents and children, which dumps damaging amounts of stress hormones, such as adrenaline and cortisol, into the bloodstream, said Linton of the American Academy of Pediatrics and a pediatrician in North Carolina.

That chemical surge could alter neuro-pathways in youngsters, disrupting the child’s brain architecture, and could lead to depression, anxiety and PTSD, she said. Long-term risks include difficulties in learning, cardiovascular disease, substance abuse, even cancer.

“Children’s brains are growing so incredibly rapidly,” Linton said. “When you disrupt those pathways with stress hormones, it places the child in serious risk.”

A 2020 study led by researchers at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City looked at 73 mothers and their children, ages 5 to 17, who were separated at the border. It found that about half showed signs of emotional problems and younger children demonstrated “significantly higher rates” of abnormal conduct problems, hyperactivity and other difficulties. The study also showed that the length of separation didn’t affect the children’s issues – even those separated for relatively short durations showed troubling signs.

Carol Anne Donohoe of Tijuana-based Al Otro Lado, a non-profit working to reunify families, said some of the children have forgotten their native language, especially if it’s an indigenous language not spoken in the shelters where they stayed. Others blame the parents for leaving them for so long. Still others lapse into depression.

“Even for the families who get reunited, it’s not all peaches and cream,” she said.

The scariest part, said Paola Luisi of Families Belong Together, another group trying to locate and reunite families, is not knowing what the long-term effects may be since families have never been separated at this scale before.

“We don’t know what we don’t know,” she said.

Nightmares, bad smells and a sexual assault

In 2019, Paz and his wife were asleep in their new two-bedroom apartment in central Ohio when they were awakened by a "Boom! Boom! Boom!" sound coming from Angie's room. They ran to her room to find Angie, eyes closed, punching the wall in her sleep.

When they shook her awake, she told them she was having a nightmare where she lost them at a mall. It was the beginning of a string of nightmares that would haunt Angie's sleep.

Sometimes she lost her parents at the mall, other times at a park. In yet another dream, her and her dad get arrested while riding their bikes. Each time, Angie woke up crying or lashing out at the nearby wall.

Paz tried everything he could think of to regain normalcy in his family's life, to have Angie finally forget those 50 separated days. He rented a food truck and began selling Honduran specialties and enrolled the kids in public school. But the trauma lingered.

Daniel Paz prepares a dinner order at his food truck near Columbus, Ohio, on Dec. 1, 2021. He's struggled to bring financial stability to his family since arriving from Honduras three years ago.

Daniel Paz prepares a steak burger in his food truck, Bexpress 504, on Dec. 1, 2021, near Columbus, Ohio He's struggled financially since arriving to Ohio from Honduras.

When the school bus arrived for the first time in the morning, Angie kicked and screamed, refusing to get in. Paz drove her instead.

Angie eventually came to like school and teachers acknowledged her as a bright student. But loud sounds made her jump and sometimes cry. Once, her parents visited a hospital and the smell of the lobby sent Angie into a panic; the smell reminded her of one of the shelters she was in. The smell of Maruchan instant noodle soup unnerved her and the parents later found out it's what was served at one of the shelters.

Angie's parents marveled and recoiled at each revelation. They were glad she was opening up about her pain but also knew every new detail could spiral her into fresh anxiety attacks. They encouraged her to talk about her time alone but never pushed her.

They confided their story to Angie’s teachers, who agreed to counsel her. Paz watched YouTube videos on helping your child survive trauma.

One day, Paz's wife was driving to a laundromat with Angie when the young girl, for no apparent reason, broke into shivering sobs, pleading over and over for them not to deport her daddy. No matter what she said or did, her mother couldn’t console her. She pulled over, recorded her distressed daughter using her smartphone and sent the video to Paz, asking him what they should do.

Later, while they were visiting a pediatrician for a routine checkup, Angie began to cry and shake as the doctor examined Antone and asked him to take down his pants. The doctor ordered Paz out of the room and interviewed Angie.

Daniel Paz talks to his daughter, Angie, in their home near Columbus, Ohio, as she makes banana pancakes after school on Dec. 1, 2021. The pair were separated for 50 days at the border in 2018.

Little by little, word by painful word, Angie recounted how she was sexually assaulted while in federal custody after being separated from her father. It happened, she alleged, in a shelter she stayed at briefly between El Paso and the Los Angeles youth center. There, a female guard cloaked in a rubber apron ordered her and other girls to strip and shower together. The woman rubbed their stomachs, then tried to fondle Angie’s private parts, Paz said.

The woman ordered Angie never to repeat what happened or she would “never see her parents again,” Paz said. Terrified, Angie had kept the encounter secret for months.

Attorneys with the Asylum Seeker Advocacy Project filed complaints on the incident through the Department of Homeland Security’s Office for Civil Rights and Civil Liberties and the department’s Office of Inspector General.

A spokesman for U.S. Customs and Border Protection, which oversees Border Patrol, said the agency's Office of Professional Responsibility conducted a thorough investigation and found no evidence of misconduct. The issue is still being investigated by DHS's Office for Civil Rights and Civil Liberties.

"CBP takes very seriously any allegations of misuse of authorities by CBP personnel and swiftly investigates and responds to any such alleged incident," the spokesman said in a statement.

The latest revelation nearly broke Paz. He felt guilty for bringing Angie to the United States in the first place and putting her in that situation. And he was outraged that a government official — or any adult — would do such a thing to a girl. He feared she would be irrevocably damaged.

“Who would do that to a little girl?” he said. “They destroyed the kids and they destroyed the families.”

Daniel Paz chats with his wife Fanny in their food truck after the dinner rush on Dec. 1, 2021, near Columbus, Ohio.

Dreams of Disney and Mount Rushmore

Last summer, the Paz family gathered in the living room TV to watch "Lost in Space," the Netflix science fiction series about a family of space colonists who crash-lands on a strange planet.

It’s one of Angie's favorite shows, mainly because of an alien robot on the show who befriends the family's youngest child. But as the episode unfolded, the children became separated from their parents. Angie began crying uncontrollably.

Weeks earlier, Paz had moved his family from Ohio to Houston to live with his sister, thinking the change of scenery and warmer climate would improve Angie’s state. But the crying fits continued.

Angie attended mental health counseling for a few months but reliving those days in the shelters became too painful, Paz said. They stopped taking her — it was a hard decision but one they agreed would be best for her.

Struggling to get a new food truck business off the ground, Paz began suffering periodic blackouts due to stress. He would be at his truck, handing out plates of food, and next he would wake up in a hospital bed. Doctors told him the blackouts were stress-related.

In September, he moved his family back to Ohio, where teachers seemed more sympathetic to Angie's needs and Paz had his father and mother for support.

Today, Paz, his wife and the children live in a two-story home in a suburb outside of Columbus, along with his mother, father, sister and nephew. He spends his day driving his kids to and from school and picking up supplies for his latest food truck.

Angie is doing better, he said. When something gets her anxious at school – a smell, something another student says – she’s allowed to go to a favorite counselor and talk through her feelings.

Paz said he is trying to get Angie to talk more about her time in the shelters, about their time apart, hoping to dislodge more details without stirring up the darkness that dwells there. They still get nuggets of new information, here and there. In December, she told them she wasn’t allowed to leave her room at the Los Angeles-area shelter – something she had never mentioned before.

Angie dreams of seeing Mount Rushmore, which she read about in one of the books at school, and visiting the new Star Wars attraction at Disney's Hollywood Studios. The outings could help stabilize her daughter and replace some of the bad memories with good ones but, at least for now, he can’t afford them, Paz said.

After everything the family has been through, they aren’t sure they will be able to remain in the United States. A Cleveland immigration judge in 2019 granted the Paz family asylum and they’re in the process of applying for permanent residency.

Those who were separated should be given permanent status to live in the United States, removing a layer of anxiety from their lives, as well as some form of financial compensation, Paz said.

“People think, these families get reunited and that’s it, they live happy lives, go the mall, it’s over,” he said. “But it’s just not true. Life is still very, very hard for them.”

Cost of living in US is emotional, financial

Just past noon on a Wednesday, customers waited in the biting December cold outside the Bexpress 504 food truck, waiting on their warm plates of food. White cursive lettering is scrawled across the side of the black truck: "Smile, God loves you."

Inside, Paz's wife and his mother, Olivia, crammed into the truck's cramped confines and scooped up heaps of refried beans and spread them on flour tortillas to make baleadas, or flour tortillas filled with cheese and meat. Paz handed out paper plates of the Honduran specialty or grilled steak smothered with french fries to appreciative customers.

"Gracias amigo," he told one client, as he collected a few bills and stuffed them into a small box.

The temperature outside the truck was a chilly 40 degrees but inside it was sauna-like as the broilers and fryers pulsed heat. The small borrowed generator didn't generate enough power to cool the truck. Paz, his wife and his mother sweated through the lunch shift. They would work well into the night, past 10 p.m., trying to gain enough revenue to pay for the truck and cover all other expenses.

The truck does well, with a steady stream of customers from nearby factories and construction sites, pulling in more than $600 on a good day. But between the rent for the house, the car, medical bills and other expenses, the bills often outpace income. Recently, the generator connected to the food truck died. Paz borrowed a much smaller one from a friend until he could save enough to replace the original.

To supplement his income, Paz helps restore cars at a friend’s body shop, earning around $300 a week cleaning parts or removing an engine block. His dream is to someday open a restaurant like he had in Honduras.

But for now, he’d just like to make rent.

“My job is to make her feel safe,” Paz said of Angie. “When she sees me struggling financially, she doesn’t feel safe. That’s the problem.”

Daniel Paz hugs his daughter, Angie, as she cries after recalling memories of being separated from her father at the border. The pair were separated for 50 days in 2018 and, years later, Angie still suffers from traumatic symptoms, such as crying fits.

After the lunch shift died down, Paz got in his car to retrieve his kids from school.

Once home, Angie tinkered with her Star Wars collection, which included a remote-control BB-8 robot, a lifelike, cooing Baby Yoda and various Star Wars Lego sets. She’s saving her allowance for a Lego Millennium Falcon.

Later, she went to the kitchen and pulled ingredients from the cupboard to make banana pancakes — her favorite afterschool snack. She poured them into a bowl and began stirring.

“Angie, what do you remember about the shelter, when we were apart?” Paz asked her carefully as he leaned against the kitchen counter.

Her face tightened, her eyes fixed on the pancake mix.

“I remember … I remember,” she said. Her voice trailed off.

Tears welled up in her eyes and she looked around the kitchen as if trying to recognize her surroundings. She dropped her spoon and ran to her father, clutching him and crying.

“It’s OK,” Paz told her, stroking her hair. “You’re OK.”

